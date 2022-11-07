‘We’ve protected the turkeys from foxes for 40 years but this virus is a big worry’ – Free-range Christmas turkeys brought indoors as avian flu sparks health alert

Mary Breen gathered in her flock of Christmas turkeys yesterday evening for the last time.

The danger of the new strain of avian flu virus, which has plagued turkey growers in the UK, Europe and the US, has changed her routine – one that goes back decades.

The turkeys always had to be brought in at night to protect them from their perennial enemy – the fox.

“Since I got married 40 years ago, I have kept turkeys. We always reared them free-range, but I would bring them in at around 5pm each evening so the foxes would not get at them,” Ms Breen said from her farm in Oola, Co Limerick.

“They’d be out from around 10 in the morning, eating anything and everything and I’d bring them in once it got dark. But now with this new threat from this virus found up in Cavan, I have taken them in and they’ll stay in until they’re ready for Christmas.”

“It’s no great problem for us as we have a shed for the turkeys which we use for calves earlier in the year,” added Mary, who with her husband John milk 60 cows on their dairy farm.

Poultry producers in Ireland have been ordered to keep their flocks indoors from today, as concern grows over the new strain of avian flu.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue introduced regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a “secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access”.

The strain of avian flu tagged HP A1 H5N1 was found after a dead swan found in Cavan was brought to a Department of Agriculture lab for a post-mortem on Monday.

The Cavan/Monaghan region produces up to 75pc of Christmas turkeys for supermarkets and butchers, raising concerns after several wild swans were found dead in the area.

Meanwhile, in Limerick, Mary Breen says she loves rearing turkeys for Christmas and takes pride in the flavour her birds develop from the outdoor life.

“They love cabbage, lettuce, carrots and the nettles,” she says. “They’d forage around all the hours they’re out. And it tells in the flavour when those turkeys come out of the oven.”

Rearing turkeys for Christmas is a demanding task.

“This new virus is a big worry, particularly for the bigger commercial growers. I just have 12 turkeys this year. I bought them last August when they were just about five weeks.

“It takes over five months to get a good-size turkey ready. All but one are hens as the hen is the best for meat. A nice hen would weigh about 20lb when ready for the oven.”

Ms Breen says she keeps turkeys every year, despite challenges.

“This virus is a big worry. We’ve managed to protect the turkeys from the fox for 40 years. But this new enemy is a different enemy altogether,” she said.

Although Mary has had to curtail the outdoor feeding routine, she is confident her turkeys will not lose their special free-range flavour.

“I will hang cabbage leaves in the shed which they can feed on, so their diet will not change too much. With small numbers I can do that.

“But this lockdown will be a big challenge for free-range growers who have big flocks.”