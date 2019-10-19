'We’ve just grown apart' - Vicky Phelan opens up about marriage breakup

CERVICALCHECK champion, Vicky Phelan, says she is happily living with her husband - despite a breakup of their marriage - as she opened up about life's tough times beyond cancer.

The cancer campaigner, who brought the 2018 CervicalCheck scandal to light, said that while her marriage is over with husband Jim, no one was at fault for the split and they're still "great friends".

For the sake of their two children, Amelia (14) and Darragh (8), Ms Phelan said, the pair decided to stay living together, at least while they're still getting along and neither are interested in other relationships.

“We’re still living together. We’re not Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin now, it’s not a conscious uncoupling," she said.

“We made a decision the kids have enough on their plate without their parents separating - but we’re no longer together as a couple.

“But we still live in the same house. We get on very well, we’re great friends. It’s better for the kids. I’ve had a lot of advice on this. One of my friends is a psychotherapist and she said, ‘As long as you’re getting on there’s no need to change your situation - because the kids are always happier in a home with two parents’."

The 45-year-old continued that often when marriages come to an end, the husband is expected to be the one to move out. Her husband, she said, "has done nothing wrong" and it would be unfair to expect him to live away from his kids.

“If myself and Jim were not getting on and we were killing each other, obviously somebody would have to move out – but we get on fine," she told the Irish Daily Mirror.

“Often what happens is if people separate the husband has to move out. But the way I look at it is, my husband has done nothing wrong. Why should he have to move out? He loves our kids, as I do.

“It’s just as well we had everything ironed out before everything happened last year because it would have been much harder to do in the public eye. We’d already made that decision just before my cancer came back.”

Vicky and Jim on their wedding day

The Limerick woman said that there was no specific reason for her marriage to end, but that she and her husband drifted apart. Having tried on numerous occasion to rekindle their relationship, Ms Phelan said that they are happier now that they have accepted it is over.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror she said: “There was nobody else. Nobody had an affair. It’s just circumstances, we’ve grown apart.

“There was too much thrown at us throughout our married life really. The s**t hit the fan within six months of being married when my pregnancy went haywire and we’ve been battling stuff ever since and you can’t keep doing that. You just can’t.

“At the same time, we get on fine. And I don’t want to be with anybody else, he doesn’t want to be with anybody else."

“If that changes obviously we will have to revisit it. But, for the moment, we’re happy to stay the way we are because we get on fine. I’d be happy if he met somebody else. Hand on heart, 100% I would," she added.

“But we tried. We tried a number of times to get back, it was just too hard.

“So when we made the decision to just forget about it as a couple it made things much easier and we’ve actually started getting on better. There's no pressure and no expectation, we’re just parents. We’re happy with that, both of us.”

Ms Phelan discovered in 2014 that she had cervical cancer. In 2015, she was given the all-clear, however, following an incorrect negative smear test, in 2018, she was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer.

Vicky Phelan read an extract from her book Overcoming on the Late Late Show

This wasn't the first adversity she had to face in her life. As a younger woman, she was in a car crash in France, which left her with a shattered pelvis, and in which her boyfriend died.

She has also “suffered with depression on and off” for around 15 years, culminating in postnatal depression after Amelia's birth. It was then that she was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, a disease caused by a parasite that can lead to blindness - and in extreme cases - brain damage.

Despite all this, Ms Phelan, who helps others on a continual basis, said that she is 'in a good place.' She documented her journey in life in her new 'Overcoming', in which she says her dying wish is to leave Ireland in a better place for woman coming after her.

“It’s just unbelievable. You would think it was fiction, except it isn’t. There were parts were very hard to revisit again," she said.

“When I was reading the first draft [of the book] I went, ‘Jesus Christ!’

“But I have to say to myself, ‘I’m well now. I’m in a good place. There’s no point in thinking, why did this always happen to me?’ I don’t allow myself to go there."

