‘We’ve had US presidents, a wedding... even a baby born here. After 37 years, I’ll certainly miss working at Dublin Airport’

Outside Terminal One, a small trail of litter is blowing in a gale that has suddenly whipped up on this perennially exposed spot. Calmly and without fuss, Siobhán O’Donnell stoops to pick up the gum wrapper, a soiled face mask and a piece of plastic, depositing them in the bin – not even blanching at the face mask. She’ll sanitise her hands later, she explains.

For years, Siobhán has embodied the glamorous, human face of Dublin Airport in her job as Head of External Communications.

Even passengers who might think they haven’t heard of her are well familiar with her pleasant Dublin tones on the automated advisory notices at the airport – from parking to Covid announcements.

Unflappable and unstintingly professional, she has appeared on our airways and TV screens at the helm of crisis management multiple times – from ‘Snowmageddon’ in 2010 to Michael O’Leary’s infamous feud with the DAA.

She has overseen visits from Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the emotional family reunions with Irish peacekeeping troops and the return visits of children from Chernobyl. When school choirs were brought in at Christmastime to sing carols in Arrivals, creating a magical atmosphere for returning emigrants, that was Siobhán’s doing. But now, after 37 years in her beloved domain – with her affection for all the familiar faces at Dublin Airport extending even to the hares that inhabit the grassy surrounds of the runways – yesterday was her final day, after taking early retirement. It’s time for a new phase.

Tuesday saw her last ‘big gig’ with the homecoming of Olympic medallists Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh.

Her presence will remain in the airport through the announcements – “until they replace me with some young one,” she laughs.

Asked if she will miss the smell of jet fuel, she elaborates more accurately, “Jet A-1.” “I love the smell of Jet A-1 in the morning,” she adds in a comical drawl.

She takes us up to the Airports Operation Centre – the nerve centre of the airport. On a screen as clear as day, a man struggles to insert his ticket into the parking machine. We watch another man wrangle a tower of wheelie cases.

Other screens show charts – statistics on US immigration, on the average queuing times for security, and the weather forecast.

She will miss this place. “I’ve had the most amazing career here. All of life’s forms come through the airport,” she says.

In 2010, a baby was born in Terminal One. The mother hadn’t realised she was pregnant, says Siobhán.

Last October, they even had a wedding. A French couple living in Ireland had their nuptials put back three times because of Covid and were getting desperate because their paperwork was about to run out. Their celebrant said he could marry them if they could find a suitable public area and they tried various places – even bus stations – but they all refused. Dublin Airport said yes. “It was just the couple and two witnesses. It was really emotional,” says Siobhán. “They’ve since had a baby and they call me her ‘Irish auntie’.”

The landscape has changed greatly since the 18-year-old from Whitehall in Dublin undertook her first interview for a secretarial job at the airport in a suit and shoes borrowed from a friend. “There were great celebrations in my house when I got that job because it was seen as a job for life at a time when a lot of people had to emigrate,” says Siobhán.

She remembers some of the highlights, say, Italia ’90 when each of the Boys in Green was sent off with a bottle of whiskey in a Duty Free bag.

“Different times,” laughs Siobhán.

On their triumphant return, Nelson Mandela was also passing through the airport, and football fans chanted, “Ooh-aah, Paul McGrath’s da,” at him, she recalls.

There were 17 consecutive years of growth until the recession hit in 2007. With passenger numbers up to 24 million the previous year, ironically for the airport, it was a time of constant crisis. “We only had one terminal building and the place was chockablock. It was awful for staff because they couldn’t provide the customer service they wanted. We were really getting it in the neck from passengers,” Siobhán says.

It wasn’t just from passengers. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary took regular potshots at the DAA, branding the airport “the black hole of Calcutta”.

“Those were really tough times. It took a toll on staff. We would hear that phrase back from passengers and others would be surprised if they had a good experience going through the airport.”

In 2013 a peace agreement was reached between O’Leary and then DAA CEO Kevin Toland at the Aviva stadium.

She recalls the difficult years of the recession and times of great joy, such as the Special Olympics. And also the tragic occasions – like the return of the remains of five students who died in the Berkeley tragedy.

She feels “blessed” to have seen the return of travel after Covid. “If I had gone before, I’d be feeling guilty for leaving my colleagues.”

Passenger numbers are now back up to 40,000 a day – comparable to the late 1990s, she says. She now looks forward to returning to the skies herself – with a flight planned to Majorca with her partner, Tony Keely, a manager in Terminal Two.