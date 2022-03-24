‘We’ve a lot of people picking stuff up’ – inside the Dublin shop supplying clothes and essential items to Ukrainian refugees for free

A FREE shop supplying essential items for Ukrainian refugees has opened in Dublin city centre.

The Palyanytsya centre on 44 Clarendon Street, Dublin 2, is a central location for people who have fled the conflict and arrived in Ireland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine one month ago today.

It supplies clothing, shoes, toiletries, hygiene products, toys and books which have been donated by Irish people and companies.

There was a queue out the door this morning as refugees, most of whom fled their homes with a small suitcase and whatever they could carry, gathered at the centre to get some fresh clothes more suited to the Irish spring weather.

The man behind the idea for the centre is Rusian Mocharskyy, a Ukrainian native who has lived in Ireland for 20 years, where he set up the successful chain of cafes called The Art of Coffee.

As one of the well established Ukrainians in Ireland, he wanted to help those fleeing the conflict.

“Ukraine was a nice and peaceful country and everything was okay when I came here. Everything was brilliant and that's the way I remember it. It's so sad that at the moment you see this footage on TV and just can't believe it,” he said.

Displaced Ukrainian people browse through the clothes and children's toys at Palyanytsya in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Displaced Ukrainian people browse through the clothes and children's toys at Palyanytsya in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“A month ago everything changed. My thought was ‘what can I do?’. In Poland, the logistic centres stopped accepting clothes. The idea came into my head. We have plenty. Why don't we give them to the people coming here, to the displaced Ukrainians that are running away from war.

“So today I opened this shop with the help of Aviva Insurance who own it and gave us use of it, and my insurance man Alan Byrne from Thompson Insurance said they would cover the cost of the insurance. Even the people who made the sign for outside the shop did not charge us. It has been fantastic,” he added.

“Usually these kind of things take months to happen, but all of it happened within less than a week. I can't believe we're standing here now and around us we have a lot of people picking stuff up. Some of them came with literally a small suitcase or just documents depending on their circumstances.

“And I'm really happy that this is in Dublin, in the city centre, which means that it's easily accessible because of the public transport.”

Mr Mocharskyy glanced back into a side room with a row of salon sinks left over from a previous tenant.

“Eventually we are planning to open a hairdressing shop for the ladies but I need an electrician to make the socket work. And maybe we can open some information centre in another small room. I have some different ideas, like maybe a GP could visit here,” he added.

Daria Moria, who is a co-ordinator and Volunteer at Palyanytsya on Clarendon Street in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Daria Moria, who is a co-ordinator and Volunteer at Palyanytsya on Clarendon Street in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

One young woman who has found the centre useful is Daria Moria, who fled Kyiv with her mother Lyudmyla and arrived here on March 9.

She is now also volunteering in Palyanytsya. Ms Moria was working teaching English in Ukraine and her knowledge of the language is useful in translating for many of the refugees who have no English.

“Most people are looking for some clothes and shoes because when we were in Ukraine it was cold, so people are trying to find some light sneakers, light shoes, and clothes,” she said.

Ms Moria said it’s hard being away from her country but she and her mother are very thankful to the people of Ireland.

“I like to be in a crowd with people. I like to communicate, and this kind of work helps me to distract myself,” she explained, adding that when she is in the hotel where they are staying they are always following the news back home.

“I like to try to support my mother because she is worried. She worries a lot.”

Ms Moria still has a bother and sisters in Ukraine, and aunts and cousins. She said they were told they would have to be evacuated because their home was close to military installations.

Asked how she feels about Ukraine when she thinks about it, Ms Moria hesitated to answer. “It's difficult to explain my feelings because I try not to think a lot about it because if I do I will start crying and my hands start shaking,” she said.

“I don't know how to express my feelings. When I start thinking or talking about it there is a mess in my head. I can't explain what I feel. But it's really terrible. My mom for example, she is a very strong woman and I almost never saw her crying. But when the war started I saw it several times.

Palyanytsya, the Ukranian charity centre in Dublin city centre. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Palyanytsya, the Ukranian charity centre in Dublin city centre. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“Sometimes I'm really sad that I'm here and a lot of people in Ukraine are not safe. And some of my friends, they still live in a basement to keep themselves safe. Of course we are worried and sometimes we don't feel good because we are safe here and they are not.

"I try not to think about it and just live one day at a time because I don't know how it will be in the future.”

Mr Mocharskyy said people can still donate to the shop and on the online idonate page for The Art of Coffee.

“One thing I would ask is that people bring maybe one item of new clothes rather than many items of second-hand clothes. This would be preferable. They do not have to be expensive clothes. We are very grateful for everyone’s generosity,” he said.

The Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko was also at the centre today. She said it was not only a place where people could get badly needed supplies.

“It is also a great way for people who have fled their country, and who might be feeling alone, to meet other people in the same situation, and to support each other and swap information and experiences,” she said.