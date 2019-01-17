Flurries of sleet and "wet snow" are due to sweep in overnight as the thermometers drop below zero.

'Wet snow' on the way as freezing conditions hit overnight

After a period of unseasonably mild weather, cold conditions took grip on Wednesday with the possibility of more frosty days to come.

Snow fall on Tynemouth beach on the North East coast. Thursday January 17, 2019. : Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Snow fell across parts of Britain on Thursday as freezing wintry conditions grip much of the country.

So far Ireland has escaped the worst of the cold snap, although temperatures have plunged, and Thursday night will see the mercury hover between 0C and 2C.

Met Eireann says that a weather front coming in from the west will bring precipitation. This could fall as sleet or even snow in parts of Connacht, the Midlands and Ulster, according to forecaster Matthew Martin.

But those expecting a thick blanketing could be disappointed.

The UK Met Office has issued an ice warning for Northern Ireland, as well as most of England and all of Wales and southern Scotland.

There are currently no national weather warnings in place for the Republic of Ireland. Met Eireann will be liaising with local authorities over ice and frost.

Mr Martin said that the cold air at the moment was coming from the north, which was affecting the UK most.

"At the moment (in Ireland) it is cold with good sunshine," he said. "There will be frost tonight in the north and east."

He said any snow would be a "transient affair" as temperatures are due to rise from Friday morning.

However the coming week will be a mixed bag with more risk of wintry precipitation. Mr Martin said it was "too early" to go into any great detail beyond the weekend.

"Friday and Saturday will be cool but not cold, with no risk of snow but possibly some slight frost by night" he added.

Meanwhile UK Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said the snowfall is the first at low level for 2019 and also marks the first cold spell of the year, with the mercury across much of Britain set to stay in single figures on Thursday.

So far, falling snow has been seen in parts of London, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and in the North East of England, where images show a white blanket on Tynemouth beach and Whitley Bay after snowfall of between 1cm-3cm).

Ms Maxey said 4cm of snow has been recorded in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, and that the weather for this time of year across the UK is "fairly typical".

She revealed that the recent mild temperatures and warm ground, alongside rain, mean that generally "nothing is settling" in some parts.

Online Editors