A lady tries to stay dry during a heavy rain shower in Birr PIC Frank McGrath

A 'BUCKLE' in the jet stream is set to result in Ireland experiencing exceptionally wet and windy weather throughout early October.

The revelation came as Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for three counties - Mayo, Donegal and Galway - over Thursday with the admission that further rainfall warnings cannot be ruled out for later in October.

A gale warning was issued for today for all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea with the potential for winds to reach Gale Force 8.

Wind warnings for small craft have also been issued for both Friday and Saturday.

A high pressure zone in the upper atmosphere in the south Atlantic is set to result in a 'buckle' in the jet stream - dragging the dominant air movement far to the south of Ireland.

This will potentially result in colder and wetter north Atlantic weather being fixed over Ireland for the coming weeks.

Warmer conditions from the Azores will be kept far to the south of Ireland and the UK by the 'buckle' or sweep of the jet stream.

For the first 10 days of October, a low pressure zone will be dominant over Ireland, primarily positioned to the north.

As a result, temperatures will generally be cooler than for the time of year and rainfall totals for the next week or so will be above average.

Met Éireann's Elizabeth Coleman warned that unsettled weather is likely for the weekend and into next week.

"Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western and half of the country with isolated thunderstorms possible and highest temperatures of 11C to 14C."

"There will be showers or longer spells of rain for Saturday, especially in the east of the country later in the day. It will be largely cloudy but some sunshine will extend from the west during the afternoon with highest temperatures of just 10C to 13C."

"Sunday will see good sunny spells coupled with blustery scattered showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm.

"It will continue to be unsettled early next week and the current indications suggest that there will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday with longer spells of rain later.

"The highest temperatures will generally range from 11C to 15C."

Met Éireann stressed that rainfall warnings over the next week or ten days cannot be ruled out.