Westport 'the Botox capital of the world' amid massive €3.6bn sales

It has won numerous accolades over the years for being one of Ireland's tidiest towns, and is famed for bringing throngs of tourists to the west.

But Westport is now being feted as the 'Botox capital of the world', an accolade bolstered with results from Allergan showing it sold a massive €3.6bn of the anti-wrinkle treatment from its Co Mayo plant over the last two years.

Singer Kylie Minogue famously said she had used Botox in 2009 but claimed she had given it up, saying she was going to stick to moisturiser instead.

The Australian wasn't alone in her past fondness for Botox, with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Courteney Cox and Kim Kardashian all saying they used it.

As for those who use it currently ... enthusiasts tend to keep that to themselves.

However, access to Botox is not just in the remit of the super-rich, with treatment costing anywhere between €250 and €500, depending on how many injections you wish to have in one sitting.

Until now, Allergan had not filed any annual accounts from its Co Mayo plant due to its unlimited status, so the scale of Botox production there was not known.

However, the new company figures show that last year, sales of Botox from the Westport plant totalled $2.18bn (€1.92bn). This represented an increase of 15pc on the $1.896bn (€1.67bn) sales of Botox from the Westport firm in 2016.

Allergan came to Westport 41 years ago and it has provided a bonanza to the Co Mayo tourist town which, according to the 2016 census, had a population of 6,198.

Numbers employed by Allergan Pharmaceuticals Ireland totalled 1,163, including 599 engaged in production, with wages and salaries last year climbing to $71.7m (€63.4m). The directors of Allergan Pharmaceuticals Ireland state Botox sales last year accounted for 70pc of the Westport's company's total sales of $3bn (€2.65bn).

The US is the Westport company's biggest market accounting for 69pc or $2.14bn (€1.89bn) in sales last year with sales in the US growing by 21pc over 2016.

Irish Independent