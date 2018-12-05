The family of a convicted paedophile who no longer lives with them has made a desperate plea to vigilantes to stop attacking their home.

'We're terrified of our house being burnt to the ground' - daughter of convicted paedophile pleads with vigilantes to 'stop terrorising' them

Abdur Rashid was released last week after being sentenced to a year and a half in prison for molesting a six-year-old girl while he was a teacher in a Dublin mosque.

His family have been subjected to repeated threats and attacks from angered residents, despite the 50-year-old no longer living in the Dublin 7 home.

On Monday afternoon, the family of seven were left terrified after a children’s bicycle was thrown through their front window.

This was the last straw for Sany Atiq (23) who decided to contact 98FM’s Dublin Talks to send a direct message to the vigilantes – “We told our dad to leave for good. He no longer lives with us so stop terrorising our family.”

Ms Atiq said that many of her neighbours believe that a group of men live in the house, including her sex offender father.

However, only three children currently live in the premises – an 11-month-old baby, a three-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Sany’s mother and 21-year-old brother are the only other occupants of the home.

“We’re constantly terrified of our house being burnt to the ground,” said Ms Atiq.

“Once the sun goes down people start kicking our door and shouting “rapist” from outside. We’re spending every minute of the day petrified because we just don’t know what they’re capable of.

“The children were inside the sitting room when the bike came through the window. It was pure chaos, the kids were running around screaming and my mother genuinely thought we were going to die.”

The family, originally from Bangladesh, have been living in their city centre home for six years and all have Irish citizenships.

Ms Atiq believes that their only option now is to move.

“No one is safe here. The guards have told them that they’re examining CCTV footage of the attack and will take the matter seriously, but I honestly don’t think it will stop these people.

“We don’t have contact with Abdul anymore and he knows full well to stay away from us. People are telling us to go back to our own country, but we all grew up in Ireland and speak with Dublin accents.

“I’ve been advised to contact the council with the hopes they can find us a replacement home. I pray that they can do something for us because I fear for our lives.”

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred on December 3 at the property.

“A window was smashed in the incident and investigations are ongoing.”

Herald