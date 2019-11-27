'We’re not immune to it' - Garda Commissioner concerned about rise of right-wing extremism in Ireland

Speaking at the Policing Authority in Dublin Castle, Mr Harris said that gardaí were implementing a “clear plan” to tackle this issue, along with the apparent growth of hate-crime.

“We’re not immune to it. Our response to hate crime and extremism is very important,” he said.

“What I see is that there’s a rise of right-wing extremism right across Europe. The difficulty of this is that it’s spread through the web and social media.

“We just need to be very careful in terms of some of the things that have happened as of late in Ireland and that’s starting to arrive on our shores.

“However, we’re acutely aware of the policing and intelligence response we need to have in order to thwart this particular threat,” he said.

Although the Commissioner would not comment on the imminent return of Lisa Smith - the former Irish soldier who converted to Islam and later travelled to Syria to join Islamic State - he confirmed that she will be subject to a criminal investigation and will be in the hands of the Garda Síochána when she arrives home.

“I’m very aware of my responsibilities in respect to this and that’s about as far as I’m going to go with that answer,” he said.

Another key issue raised at this evening’s Policing Authority meeting was how more than 3,000 gardaí are driving blue-light vehicles without being qualified to do so.

This is due to a significant backlog in training.

The lack of competency based driver (CBD) level two training was first highlighted in 2016, when it was revealed that the garda driving the first patrol car to respond to the gangland shooting at Dublin’s Regency Hotel was not qualified to drive either at speed or with his siren or blue lights on.

However, it was declared that added resources put in place from 2020 will ensure the training of more than 1,500 personnel per year.

The Assistant Commissioner with responsibility for Roads Policing, Dave Sheahan, said 342 gardaí need to be urgently trained to the basic level of CBD 1, while another 481 require CBD 2 training.

He also revealed that the force does not know how many of its members have been trained to drive patrol cars.

"The inspectorate has identified that a lot of gardaí are driving without being fully trained," said Policing Authority Chairperson, Josephine Feehily.

"It’s been certainly frustrating and required a degree of persistence that I didn’t think this issue would require, and we’re still not there.

"It’s fundamental to a policing service to be able to ensure the public that members of An Garda Síochána are trained to safely drive squad cars," she said.

