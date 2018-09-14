'We're maxed out to capacity' - dog rescue centre issue urgent appeal for new foster homes

An animal charity have appealed for people to sign up as foster carers for dogs as they are "maxed out to capacity".

Cara Rescue Dogs issued a heartfelt plea to the public yesterday, explaining that they will be unable to help any more dogs if they don't find more foster homes.

"With a heavy heart we write that we are no longer in a position to offer help to any more dogs in the foreseeable future due to all our foster homes being absolutely maxed out to capacity," the group said in a statement on Facebook.

"Between 30-35 of us we have over 100 dogs and pups in our care. We can longer, without other people stepping up to open their hearts and homes, accept any more dogs or pups in need."

A shortage of foster carers is a "constant battle" that the group have to fight, a spokesperson for Cara Rescue told Independent.ie.

"It's happened before, but to be honest it's a constant battle on a daily basis. We have many long term fosters but not near enough to meet the demand," they said.

The Laois based group explained that they try to accept all dogs that come in, even accepting requests from "wardens around the country" in a bid to re-home as many dogs as they can.

"We need foster homes ASAP, because saying no is not something we can do, we didn't learn to just say no, we go out of our way to keep up with the requests from wardens around the country to help the most in need and vulnerable," they said.

"Join us as foster carers, do it once even, save a life, become addicted, save a hundred, it doesn't matter how many, for one single dog it means the world, the difference between life and death."

All food and veterinary costs are covered by the voluntary group, as well as bedding, bowls and toys.

More information on fostering a dog with Cara Rescue Dogs is available here

Online Editors