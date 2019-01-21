A TEENAGER, who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining a head injury during a soccer match in Co Galway yesterday afternoon, is expected to make a full recovery.

A TEENAGER, who was airlifted to hospital after sustaining a head injury during a soccer match in Co Galway yesterday afternoon, is expected to make a full recovery.

'We're happy that he'll bounce back' - teenage goalkeeper who sustained head injury expected to make 'full recovery'

Ballymoe FC goalkeeper Jack Donnellan (18) was injured inside the penalty area during a match against Boyle Celtic.

Doctors from University Hospital Galway said he suffered a double-fractured jaw and a number of broken teeth. Paramedics who attended the teenager believe he also suffered a concussion.

It is understood the young man was helping his teammates to clear the ball as members of the opposition began to close in following a free kick.

It was at this stage that a player accidentally struck him.

A number of other players also received minor injuries during the incident.

The match was then immediately called to a halt as members of both sides offered their assistance.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the incident, but determined the youth should be taken to University Hospital Galway via air ambulance.

The 18-year-old is expected to undergo surgery for his injuries tomorrow, but it’s believed he will make a full recovery.

Ballymoe FC chairman Tommy Shaughnessy told Independent.ie that he is “delighted” Mr Donnellan is OK.

“I know it was a very nasty injury, but we’re all very happy that he’ll bounce back and make a quick and full recovery.

“Our players’ welfare is the most important thing for us as a club. Whenever something like this happens, we always ensure that they’re looked after and receive the best of care.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back on the pitch in no time,” he said.

Roscommon & District Football League (RDFL) has also extended its well-wishes to the young player on Facebook.

“All involved with the RDFL wish Ballymoe FC goalkeeper, Jack Donnellan a speedy recovery from the unfortunate injury he sustained.”

Online Editors