THE team behind the Bernard Shaw have announced that they are opening a new venue on Dublin's northside, just weeks after it was revealed their Richmond Street venue is closing.

THE team behind the Bernard Shaw have announced that they are opening a new venue on Dublin's northside, just weeks after it was revealed their Richmond Street venue is closing.

'We're bringing Miami Vice to the northside canal' - Bernard Shaw owners announce new venue opening today

Earlier this month, owners Bodytonic announced "with a heavy heart" that the Bernard Shaw will shut its doors at the end of October.

The team said that they "tried really hard over the last few months to renew the lease, stay on longer, or buy the place" but that the decision was out of their hands.

However the owners revealed today that they will open a new food and drink venue called Racket Space near Cross Guns Bridge in Glasnevin, replacing the Porterhouse Whitworth.

Racket Space in Glasnevin. Photo: twitter- @SiouxTrick

A spokesperson for Racket told Independent.ie that today is the first day of business.

The pub will serve a full food and drinks menu, including cocktail deals.

Taking to social media, The Bernard Shaw said; "We're bringing Miami Vice to the northside canal", sharing a link to their new website.

The opening has been praised by social media users, with some previously describing the closure as "the death of Dublin pub culture".

Irish band described the new venture as "great news".

"Phibsboro is magic," the said on Twitter.

This is not the first Bodytonic venue to open on Dublin's northside, who also own The Back Page in Phibsborough.

Online Editors