A NEPHEW of celebrity chef Neven Maguire is in a serious condition in hospital after falling down stairs.

'We're all just hoping he makes a full recovery' - nephew of celeb chef Neven Maguire in serious condition after fall

James Maguire sustained head injuries following the incident in Maynooth, Co Kildare over the weekend.

The NUI Maynooth student is being treated at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, where his devastated parents Kenny and Kate are understood to be by his bedside. James is from Kilmacrennan, near Letterkenny in Donegal, where parish priest Fr Paddy Dunne said a prayer service for him on Sunday.

James is the son of Kenny, a brother of RTE presenter Neven. Neven retweeted a clip of the service on his Twitter account. The video was captioned: "So beautiful, so peaceful, #PrayForJames thoughts & prayers with James and all the Maguire family as these times."

Neven Maguire. Photo: Fran Veale

Termon GAA's under-16 team - which James' younger brother Emmett plays for - also held a minute's silence before their match on Sunday. Letterkenny County Councillor Michael McBride said that everyone is hoping that Marketing student James makes a swift recovery.

Cllr McBride told Independent.ie: "I know his parents quite well. "Everyone is shocked for sure, they're a well-known family and a well-respected family.

"It's a tragic thing to happen, the thoughts of the whole community is with the family at this terrible time.

"It is a very difficult time for them and our thoughts and prayers are with them, we're all just hoping that he makes a full recovery."

Online Editors