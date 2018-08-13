THE discovery of a woman’s body at her home in Co Louth is not being treated as suspicious, gardai have confirmed.

'We’re all heartbroken, village will be less colourful now Pauline is gone' - tributes paid after woman's death at home

Shortly after 5am yesterday morning, gardai and the ambulance service were called to Pauline Barnett’s home in the Aston Village area of Drogheda, Co Louth. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai subsequently launched an investigation, with the cause of her death being unclear.

A garda spokesman said at the time: “Her body remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“The cause of death is currently unclear and the course of the garda investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.”

However, yesterday evening it was established that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Cllr Kenneth Flood told the Herald that Ms Barnett was a much-loved member of the community.

UPSET

“I lived four doors down from her and I’m just so upset over this tragedy,” he said.“Pauline took great pride in her garden and you would always see her out and about with her dogs.

“In a time where nobody knows their neighbour’s name, everyone knew who Pauline was. She always had time to have a chat and you couldn’t say a bad thing about her.”

The local councillor added it was a “very sad” day.

“I’m relieved that her death wasn’t deemed to be suspicious and for a while I was very worried that something very sinister had happened,” he said.

“Crime in this town is generally non-existent and it’s the type of place you would let your kids play outside without fear.

“But her death had everyone extremely shocked and seeing the ambulances and gardai coming and going was completely alien. My heart goes out to her family and friends.”

Meanwhile, another neighbour of Ms Barnett, who did not want to be named, said she was heartbroken.

“We’re all really heartbroken. The village will be a lot less colourful now that Pauline is gone.”

