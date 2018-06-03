A family are appealing for help after their mother, who is suffering from dementia, was left homeless this year.

'We're all at breaking point' - Family pleads with council to find accommodation for mum (66) who has dementia

Nuala Wilson (66) was living with her daughter Annmarie in Newbridge, Co. Kildare when they became homeless in March.

Her other daughter Patricia explained that up until then, Nuala and Annmarie were living together in rented accommodation when they were forced to leave their home. Their landlord wanted to sell the house they had been renting for five years and couldn't renew their lease. Patricia said the family are at "breaking point" because of the lack of support they have received.

Nuala Wilson

"The council have situated Annmarie in a B&B, but they're refusing to help my mum because she has dementia. At the moment she's spending two nights with myself, two nights with Annmarie in the B&B, and two with our other sister," she told Independent.ie. "It's confusing her moving from place to place and making it worse, we're all at breaking point."

When Nuala was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, Patricia said her diagnosis was manageable at first. Nuala's condition has been gradually getting worse over the years and the family have stepped in to help. According to Patricia, her mother and sister have always lived together and would like to continue doing so. The B&B Annmarie is currently living in is funded by the council as it is emergency accommodation, but they have yet to receive the same for Nuala.

Nuala Wilson with daughter Annmarie and her daughter Courtney

"She's on medication, but I'm her carer at this stage. She needs her meals prepped and her bed changed. She just doesn’t understand why she's being moved from place to place every few days. "She needs a permanent place to live because of her illness, it's not fair. We don't know where else to go or what to do. We've asked Kildare County Council to put Annmarie and Nuala's housing applications together, but nothing has been done yet."

Patricia is calling on the council and local councillors to help find Nuala and Annmarie a home together.

"We're sick of being fobbed off by the council. We've been checking rented accommodation in Kildare on the likes of Daft.ie every day. Because of her illness, she needs to be in Newbridge so she's close to us, her specialist for the dementia is in Naas General Hospital.

"It's taken a toll on the lot of us, it's so upsetting seeing her like this and not being able to be secure." A spokesperson for Kildare County Council said that the housing department was unable to comment on individual cases.

"We can confirm that any person who presents as homeless is assessed by our professional homelessness team to determine if they are eligible for homeless service provision under section 2 of the Housing Act 1988." According to the council, those that present themselves are assessed under four criteria; a person's current living arrangement, reasons for being homeless, risk assessment and to establish a jurisdiction for a person's homelessness.

