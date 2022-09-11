| 17.1°C Dublin

Well-known RTÉ current affairs and sports broadcasters furious over limited redress offer

RTÉ staff unhappy with cut-off date for compensation offer 

One RTÉ worker says they missed out on entitlements worth €200,000 Expand

Mark Tighe

RTÉ staff have reacted angrily to the level of compensation the national broadcaster is proposing to pay 61 current employees, who were wrongly employed as contractors at the station over a period of years.

There was a meeting of some 40 RTÉ workers last week in Montrose to hear about the proposal from Sheila Nunan and Liam Doherty, the joint facilitators that have been working on a “retrospection” proposal to compensate staff.

