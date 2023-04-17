| 15°C Dublin

Well-known Dublin GP accused of professional misconduct for falsely claiming he was attached to Qatari Embassy

Seán McCárthaigh

A well-known Dublin GP has appeared before a medical inquiry over allegations that he conducted an unauthorised medical assessment of a psychiatric patient while representing himself as acting for the Qatari Embassy.

Dr Bassam Nasr, who operates a family practice in Sutton, is accused of professional misconduct for falsely claiming in a phone call to a social worker on April 30, 2018, that he was attached to the Qatari Embassy and seeking details of the medical condition of a patient at a HSE-run mental healthcare facility when he was not the individual’s GP and had no authority to access such information.

