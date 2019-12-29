It was a Family Day to remember at the final day of the Leopardstown races today where horse trainer Willie Mullins was not only celebrating six wins over the Christmas festival - his son Patrick and nephew Danny were among the jockeys who romped to first place over the four-day event.

'We'll celebrate tonight' - victory for the Mullins family at the final day of Leopardstown

Patrick Mullins (30), said he, his father Willie and his cousin Danny planned to celebrate a fantastic weekend after Sharjah, trained by the Co Carlow trainer and ridden by Patrick, won today's 2:30pm feature race.

The race saw Patrick storm to victory in the €125,000 Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle, after a three and three-quarter length victory over Petit Mouchoir at odds of 9-2.

“We’ll celebrate tonight,” Patrick told Independent.ie.

L to R: The Mullins Family; Jackie, Patrick and Willie. photo: Douglas O'Connor

“There’s no racing tomorrow so we’re going to stay up in the Big Smoke - and I think our plans just got a little more expensive,” he said with a grin.

The victory was even more sweet for Patrick after he won the same race on the same horse at the 2018 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

For Willie, who saw six of the horses he trained win at this year’s festival, it was a great weekend, especially “any day that your son rides a winner,” he said.

“It’s very good, we’re all very pleased,” he said. His nephew Danny Mullins also had cause to celebrate after he rode to victory on Easy Game in the Ballymaloe Foods Beginners Chase on Saturday.

But the Mullins clan wasn’t the only family enjoying the Family Day today in which children accompanied by their parents or guardians were admitted free of charge.

For ‘newbies’ Andre Seliger (36), his partner Claire Byrne (39) and children Emily (8) and Isabella (10), attending their first-ever race at Leopardstown was a great way for the family to relax after a hectic Christmas. “It’s an exciting day out,” said Andre.

L to R: Isabella Seliger (10) Andre Seliger (36) Claire Byrne (39) and Emily Seliger (8) at Leopardstown Family Day. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

The family from The Liberties in Dublin was hoping they were on a winning streak after a friend - who won tickets to the races in a radio competition - gave them the tickets.

While they weren’t planning to lose their shirts in a flutter - with a maximum bet limit of 50c on each race - the family didn’t bother studying the form or otherwise hoping for an insider’s tip either.

“We’re the last of the big spenders,” joked Claire. “We’ll just pick the quirkiest horse names,” she said.

Football legend Niall Quinn, who attended the event over the past two days, said he was enjoying the soaking up the relaxed atmosphere and spring-like weather that blessed this year’s festival.

“I’m just here have having a bit of craic with friends,” he told Independent.ie. “It’s great to be here. It’s always a great time,” he said.

They were among 57,000 punters who flocked to the south Dublin racecourse since St Stephen’s Day in which over €2m in prize money was awarded over the four days, with bookies alone taking in €3.1 over the four days.

Footballer Niall Quinn at Leopardstown Races. Photo; Douglas o'Connor

Online Editors