Tears of joys flowed in the arrivals hall in Dublin Airport as Irish expats made their way home to spend the festive season with loved ones.

'We'll all be together for the first time in 25 years' - tears in Dublin Airport as expats come home for Christmas

This year marks one of the busiest ever Christmas for the airport and as hundreds of people were reunited with their friends and families over the holidays.

A welcoming choir from Thorleigh Educate together school in Swords set the tone with renditions of all of the classic Christmas carols as home-made banners were dropped in the rush to run and greet loved ones returning from afar.

Lynn Slevin-Daly, Michael Ratcliffe, Keelin Daly, Stephen Daly, Fionan Daly and Phoebe Gray all made up separate parts of one a large family of expats home for Christmas.

"They live in Australia, we live in Australia, and we're all home for a massive Christmas," Stephen said after arriving in Dublin yesterday with wife Lynn, before travelling back up to collect his relatives.

"I've got a brother coming in from Dubai, he's just landed. I've got another brother from Canada who arrives here later on and then we've just collected these guys who came from Sydney and Melbourne via Europe.

"Thrilled is the word. We're excited to have the Daly family all together in one spot for the first time in over 25 years."

Marie Sheridan and Linda Murray were moved to tears when collecting their respective children, partners, Rachel Sheridan and Cian Murray.

Rachel's sister Lizzie, who is living in Melborune was also at the airport to suprise her sister after telling her that she wouldn't be home for Christmas.

"Last year they weren't home and it was terrible," Marie said.

"We're in tears. It's going to be the best Christmas ever."

It was the Irish breakfast Cian was most looking forward to, he said.

Today and tomorrow will be the busiest days before Christmas, with more than 150,000 passengers due to arrive and depart through both terminals.

Flying in from Toronto, Donegal man Sean McLoughlin was met at the airport by best pal, Rory Kelly.

Sean, who is due to be married on New Year's Eve, chose Rory as his best man, despite not seeing him in seven years.

"I hardly recognised him. He used to be this wee skinny lad," Rory said.

"I'm his best man at his wedding. He's getting married in January. I haven't seen him in seven years and I'm the best man," Rory said.

"He may rest up today because we're away out tomorrow. Seven years of torture to give him on the stag. I'm looking forward to it now he's back. There's a big group of us," he added.

Sean said "it's great to be back".

"I haven't been back in seven years. It's so good to be back.

"I'm getting married on New Year's Eve. My finance flies in tomorrow, but Rory's got everything planned for me," he added.

Online Editors