Weekend weather: Status Yellow rain warning issued for five counties, downpours nationwide

IRELAND is set for another wet and windy weekend ahead after a week of miserable downpours and cold temperatures.

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford this evening.

The warning is in place until 3pm on Saturday, with a continued risk of thundery downpours and flooding.

Widespread rain is expected across the rest of the country on Friday night, moving westward to all counties overnight. The rain will become persistent and occasionally heavy in the east early in the night.

Temperatures will be between 2 and 5C with some frost and fog patches in the midlands.

Saturday will start off cloudy with persistent rain in the east, but this will clear later in the day. It will be a brighter day in the west and southwest, with highest temperatures between 7 and 10C during the day.

However temperatures may drop as low as 0C on Saturday night with a risk of frost.

It will be mainly dry in the north and east on Sunday morning, but this is set to change in the afternoon.

"Thickening cloud in the west and south heralding the arrival of outbreaks of rain in Munster during the morning," a forecaster said.

"The cloud and rain will gradually spread northeastwards over the country during the afternoon, with the heaviest of the rain likely to affect southern and later eastern coastal counties."

There will be further spells of rain on Sunday night, with lowest temperatures between 4 and 8C.

Current forecasts for Monday show a brighter and sunnier day following in from the southwest, with top temperatures between 9 and 12C.

Online Editors