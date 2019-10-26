IT’S going to be a crisp and dry day for the Dublin Marathon – which will come as a relief to those taking part.

IT’S going to be a crisp and dry day for the Dublin Marathon – which will come as a relief to those taking part.

Weekend weather: Crisp and dry is an ideal combination for Dublin Marathon runners

The bank holiday weekend overall will bring cool temperatures, so it will be time to wrap up warm while enjoying the many events around the city to mark Halloween.

For much of the weekend there will be a lot of dry, fine weather, and while it will be cold, there will be plenty of sunshine to be enjoyed, according to Met Eireann.

Forecaster Liz Gavin said that tomorrow will be a nice, crisp day.

When the marathon gets under way, “it will be a cold morning, probably with temperatures of around 5C to 7C, and by midday you are looking at temperatures possibly up to 10C, and they won’t really rise much further than that, maybe 11C at best.”

However, it is expected to be a dry day, with plenty of sunshine.

She said that the conditions will be ideal for those taking part, with a light to moderate north-westerly breeze.

Going into bank holiday Monday, it does look like another dry day.

“There will be more in the way of cloud around but a lot of dry weather,” Ms Gavin said.

Tuesday could also see a lot of dry weather, but parts of Munster may see some showers, she said.

Meanwhile, with the Halloween school holidays now under way, Dublin will see thousands of people sinking their teeth into events like the Bram Stoker Festival.

The four days of “deadly adventures”, which began yesterday, are offering a range of gothic-themed activities for all ages.

Organisers say that it offers performances in unusual spaces, live music, Instagram horrors, literary and one-off events. The full range of events can be seen at: bramstokerfestival.com.

The Dockers and Demons Festival will run up to October 31 in the Irishtown, Ringend and Docklands area.

Read more: Marathon runners face Dart closures on race day

Herald