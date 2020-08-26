Wedding guidelines revealed: Guests must wear masks, 11.30pm curfew and only 50 people allowed in function rooms

The once-booming wedding industry was valued by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) at €1.5bn, but now hotels florists, caterers, photographers and many more have been put out of work by the pandemic.

IRISH weddings will be far from the Cinderella event brides had dreamed of, with new Fáilte Ireland rules stating all guests must leave function rooms by 11.30pm.

It seems the all night party Irish weddings are so famous for, will also be a thing of the past.

The strict guidance states all wedding guests must wear face coverings, when arriving to and leaving tables.

Read More

While the guidance notes: “Signage on tables and dance floors must ask guests to respect physical distancing guidelines.

“Employees must monitor and manage distancing,” it adds.

Hotel events have been under increasing scrutiny after the Oireachtas Golf Society event which saw around 80 people attend.

The updated guidelines have stated there can now only be 50 people in a function area.

And that number includes employees, assisting during weddings.

The guidance notes: “The function area must be self-contained and only one function per area/room.

“Businesses must follow updated Public Health advice to ensure that all wedding guests leave the function/bar areas by 11.30pm.

“Public health advice states that these areas should be cleared of all guests by 11.30pm. However, this does not include staff members who will carry out closing procedures.”

Face coverings also must be worn by employees dealing with customers, when there are no other protective measures in place, such as screens or if social distancing is not possible.

The guidance also issued advice that it should be considered to provide hand sanitiser at tables.

Other guidance included that guests should enter function areas through automated doors, or those manually operated by an employee. While canapés will be served in individual portions.

Loose furniture must be removed from rooms to allow for social distancing. And the guidance stated there would be no shared items on dinner tables.

While shared vegetable and gravy dishes will also become a thing of the past. These now have to be served as individual portions.

Multiple gatherings are still allowed in venues, providing they are in separate defined spaces, with systems to “prevent intermingling in common spaces,” such as toilets and entrance halls.

The Irish Hotels Federation has welcomed the updated guidelines as a means to safeguarding public health.

Online Editors