Web Summit sues after being told to pay landlord €20,000 over coffee flood and loo-seat ruling

Tenancies regulator orders tech firm to compensate landlord after ‘€100,000 damage’ caused to five-bedroom home it leases for staff

Paddy Cosgrave&rsquo;s firm is appealing the Residential Tenancies Board ruling to High Court. Picture by Pedro Nunes

Mark Tighe

Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit has taken a High Court action to try overturn a tribunal finding that its staff caused €100,000 of flood damage to a rented house — by pouring coffee waste down a kitchen sink.

Web Summit Services has rented Strathmore, a five-bedroom, 250sqm house in Dartry, Dublin 6, since July 2015. It is used as temporary accommodation for visiting or new staff at the Dublin-based company that runs global tech and business conferences.

