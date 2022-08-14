Web Summit sues after being told to pay landlord €20,000 over coffee flood and loo-seat ruling

Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit has taken a High Court action to try overturn a tribunal finding that its staff caused €100,000 of flood damage to a rented house — by pouring coffee waste down a kitchen sink.

Web Summit Services has rented Strathmore, a five-bedroom, 250sqm house in Dartry, Dublin 6, since July 2015. It is used as temporary accommodation for visiting or new staff at the Dublin-based company that runs global tech and business conferences.

On July 12 last year, landlord Aidan Hall served an eviction notice on the company, though he later accepted this notice was invalid, as it was served at the rental property instead of Web Summit’s office.

Hall also initiated a case before the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) seeking damages for flooding at the property, which was rented for €3,900 a month. An adjudicator awarded him €14,633, having deducted €5,310 for the cost of Web Summit having to source alternative accommodation for two weeks. Web Summit appealed this finding to a RTB tribunal, which heard the case on May 16.

On June 29, the tribunal increased the award to Hall to €20,000, having found Web Summit responsible for the damage caused to the property by a blocked water pipe. Hall said the total repair cost was €100,000 but he accepted the RTB maximum award is limited to €20,000.

At the hearing, Web Summit, represented by four lawyers, said it was informed by the occupants there was water coming through the floor on March 24, 2021. It informed Hall’s agent on March 26.

DC Drain Cleaners later said a blockage was caused by coffee granules, grease and other food put down the kitchen sink drain but Colmcille Kitson, Web Summit’s barrister, said “structural damage” had caused the blockage, not the granules. The lawyer said water bubbling up through the floor indicated something “had just gone wrong”.

He suggested one cycle of a washing machine or dishwasher could have caused the problem. He said the landlord’s estimate of the damage was “extraordinary and extortionate” and suggested the cost was €8,000 to €12,000.

Alan McKenna, Hall’s agent, said he inspected the property on March 30 and took photographs. He found a “third lock” and CCTV cameras installed without consent from the landlord. He also found the door intercom damaged or missing.

Inside he found rising damp, skirting boards coming away from the walls, water rising from the tiles in the “saturated” kitchen and floorboards rising in the dining room. A toilet seat and a TV were “missing”. He said the garden was not properly maintained, with rotting timber cladding, “one or two trees” missing, and a rabbit hutch installed.

He said there were two washing machines, but Web Summit had used a plumber to disconnect one without informing the landlord. A plumber identified “a lot of coffee waste, grease and food wastes” as the cause of the blockage, which had to be sucked out by a machine. He believed the blockage existed for at least four weeks before the landlord was informed.

The €100,000 repair bill included removing and replacing all the ground-floor tiles, joinery, skirting boards, water-damaged plasterboard, timber-flooring and the underfloor heating system.

The tribunal found Web Summit caused the damage in breach of its legal obligations, and this was in excess of normal wear and tear. It found the blockage was likely caused by small deposits of coffee granules and food accumulating.

Given the damage apparent on March 30, it found the blockage should have been apparent before March 24 — and its failure to promptly notify the landlord “exacerbated the damage”. It found “extensive damage” costing in excess of the €20,000 it could award.

It ruled the landlord was not responsible for any costs Web Summit incurred moving out. It found installing the CCTV and new lock, the damage to the intercom and the missing toilet seat were a breach of the tenant’s obligations. It did not uphold complaints about the garden, but said the TV should be replaced before the tenancy ends.

Last week, Web Summit issued a High Court appeal against the €20,000 ruling against it. In a tweet, Cosgrave said: “Like many we’re dismayed by the RTB. But unlike many we’re fortunate enough to have the resources to take them on.”