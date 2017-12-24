A number of wind and rain warnings are in effect for many counties across Ireland this Christmas Eve.

Weather warnings come into effect as a cold and wet Christmas morning lies ahead

Met Eireann has issued a yellow rain warning for Munster and Leinster as persistent heavy rain is expected on Christmas Day.

The alert will come into force at 4am on Monday morning and remain in place until 8pm that day. Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo have been warned to expect gusty southwesterly winds, especially near coastal regions.

There is a yellow wind alert currently in effect for these areas and will remain in place until 8pm tonight. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo through the Eve, overnight, and through to Christmas warning with local spot flooding.

A yellow rain alert comes into effect at 9am on Sunday and will remain in place until 9am on Christmas Day. Forecaster John Eagleton said that temperatures will remain mild until Christmas morning when they will fall and stay low for a few days.

"We can expect patches of rain to develop this evening but, by the morning, the rain will have spread through the whole country," he said. A wet Christmas Eve will lead to a cold and wet Christmas Day morning but the wind is expected to finally drop off.

"The rain will begin to clear slowly from the West but won't reach the East until late evening," said the Met Eireann forecaster.

"It will be a cold and frosty Christmas night. Stephens Day will also be cold and bright with low temperatures and snow showers in places in Ulster."

