Weather warning remains in place but milder temperatures to return next week - Met Éireann

A national yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place today but the temperature is set to return to normal according to Met Éireann.

When a yellow snow warning was put in place this week, it was hard not to think about the blanket that covered the country at the end of February last year.

Polar Siberian air clashing with an incoming Storm Emma last year spread a thick white blanket across the country and was met with widespread excitement as Ireland saw its first heavy snow since 2010.

The yellow warning is expected to be revoked in the coming days however, as milder temperatures move in, despite wind chill making the weather feel colder than it is.

Sheep in the snow in the mountains near Killakee, to the south east of Dublin Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The warning remains in place until midday on Sunday.

John Eagleton, a meteorologist for Met Éireann, told Independent.ie that from Sunday evening the risk of heavy snowfall will be negligible.

“This evening there will be more hard frost, which will be there in most parts of the country by tomorrow morning,” he said.

“Then we’ll see an increase in cloud by tomorrow morning and it will give spits and spots of rain and maybe a bit of sleet or snow for a time but it won’t be a serious event anyway.

“It will still be cold tomorrow but temperatures will begin to rise during the day and later in the day they will be up to 6C in the North and 10C in the South. It will get kind of windy tomorrow evening into tomorrow night as more general rain moves across the country.”

After Monday morning the temperature will return to normal for February, but wind will leave the weather feeling cold. Other than the possibility of frost at night, there is little possibility of the effects that the cold brought last February.

“Monday itself will be a bright fresh breezy day. It will actually feel cold but temperatures will be much higher than they were. They will be about 8C to 10C but there will be a westerly wind there and there will be a number of showers in the West and North. It will be more typical of what you will get this time of year, it will feel cold but you won’t get the low temperatures.

“Monday night will be frosty and from Tuesday it will get a bit milder. There will be a wind from the south so it will probably feel cool even though temperatures will be quite good for a while, eventually getting up to 11C or 12C and then in the afternoon rain will spread everywhere.

“Mid-week, a south west wind will bring showers but the weather will be changeable, more normal weather for the start of February. There will be more average temperatures; there might be a touch of frost at night time here and there.”

Temperatures will remain mild after the middle of the week, however rain will prevail and early estimations are that the end of the week will be very wet.

“It will be a bright day on Wednesday. Quite showery in the West, but fairly dry across a lot of the country. Temperatures will be about 6C to 8C. Even though the wind will be from the South-West it will feel quite cool.

“It will be the same kind of day on Thursday, Wednesday and Thursday will be two bright days, maybe showery in Ulster, Connacht and West Munster but the midlands and the East will be fairly dry and bright.

“On Friday it looks like staying mild but rain will spread across the country. It will actually feel cold but temperatures will be more towards normal. Temperatures will actually be mild but it might fell cold because se of the wind but you won’t be threatened by snow.”

Online Editors