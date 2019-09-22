Weather warning in place for three counties as Cavan hit by flooding

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow weather warning for seven counties this afternoon and advised that we could expect up to 30mm of rain.

The warning remains in place until midnight and has been reduced to Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim.

The national forecaster said in a statement: "Heavy rain will continue for a time tonight, bringing a risk of spot flooding."

One of those feeling the affects of the torrential rain is Philip Kiernan, the owner of Kiernan's Spar Service Station, which is on the Dublin road in Cavan.

Mr Kiernan explained that the downpour caused a local river to flood.

The forecourt area of the business was flooded with several inches of water and crews from Cavan Fire Brigade attended the scene.

He told Independent.ie: "Thankfully the inside of the shop isn't flooded, we managed to stop that from happening but the back is very badly flooded.

"We had to close early at 5pm today but we should be open tomorrow morning.

"A local river burst its banks and flooded, which has been happening regularly over the last twelve or thirteen years, it actually never used to happen before that and it's definitely very stressful for homeowners and businesses in the area.

"I'm not sure if any other business in the area was flooded, it's hard to know yet as it's Sunday but definitely a lot of roads in the area were."

This comes as Met Eireann warned that we have seen the last of the summer weather.

"It looks like our fine spell of weather has come to an end now," meteorologist Matthew Martin told Independent.ie.

"Temperatures will be back to around average - so maximum temperatures will be around 14C to 18C. We can get a trend for two or three weeks ahead and there is no indication of any return to fine weather.

"It looks like we're going to be dominated by an Atlantic westerly pattern for the next 10 days at least.

"Certainly there will be above average rainfall for the next ten days."

