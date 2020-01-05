Weather warning in place for seven counties and gusts of up to 100 km/h expected

A WEATHER warning has been issued for seven counties and gusts of 100 km/h are expected.

Wrap up warm as Met Eireann has said that falling temperatures, strong winds and heavy rain are all expected over the coming days.

The forecaster issued two Status Yellow wind warnings this morning, the first is in place for Donegal, Kerry, Galway and Mayo between midnight and 8am on Monday.

The second alert is valid for Wexford, Cork and Waterford from 3am until 11am tomorrow.

"Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h", Met Eireann said in a statement.

Today is set to be mostly dry, with just light rain or drizzle and top temperatures of 11C.

A Met Eireann forecaster said that a southerly wind will develop throughout the day, strengthening into gale force winds at the west coast.

"Tomorrow, Monday, will be windy for a time with strong southerly winds reaching gale force at the west and south coast through the morning.

"The rain in western areas will move quickly eastwards in a heavy and persistent band, clearing the west early and the east by lunchtime.

"As the rain clears the winds will ease for a time and veer westerly and the sun will come out with just a few showers to follow, most frequent in the north. It'll become cooler as the rain clears with afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees," the forecaster said.

"On Tuesday strong southerly winds will veer westerly and steadily ease through the day. Outbreaks of showery rain will mostly affect western and northern parts of the country.

"Temperatures in the afternoon will be 13 or 14 degrees, dropping overnight to between 3 and 6 degrees, coldest in the north.

"The outlook for the midweek period is uncertain in detail with an area of low pressure tracking northwards over the country giving changeable wind patterns and bringing outbreaks of rain from the south.

"At the moment the suggestion is for a cold morning on Wednesday with light variable or southerly winds and, after a mainly dry start, outbreaks of rain developing from the south and west.

"There's a spell of heavy rain for Thursday in the south, spreading north and eastwards, then temperatures dropping through Thursday to give a cold frosty night on Thursday night.

"The extended outlook currently suggests a westerly airflow bringing mostly dry weather for Friday with rain for the weekend."

Online Editors