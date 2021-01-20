Weather latest: Risk of icy conditions and snow as temperatures drop and wind increases

Met Eireann is warning that weather conditions will become increasingly windy for the rest of the week with risk of frost and icy conditions and falls of sleet and snow at times.

It comes as a yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Wicklow from 10am today until 7pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann placed a warning on the county as “falls of sleet and snow with significant snow accumulations on hills and mountains” is expected.

A weather advisory has also been placed on the entire country from midnight today until Sunday night.

Motorists and walkers undertaking Covid-19 lockdown exercise were warned to take extreme care given torrential rainfall forecast over the last 24 hours as Storm Christoph swept past Ireland.

While Ireland avoided the worst of the Atlantic storm - spot flooding and even flash floods on mountainous areas across the west and midlands was expected.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall alert which remained in place until 9pm last night.

The alert was valid for Connacht, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Read More

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged those driving to and from work as well as those undertaking essential journeys to drive with caution given the possibility of spot-flooding and poor visibility.

Met Éireann's Linda Hughes said: "On Wednesday, rain will become confined to the east and south where it will be heavy for a time near southeastern coasts."

"The western half of the country will become bright with scattered wintry showers of rain or sleet."

Blustery showers will persist into Wednesday night though a frost will set in and temperatures could sink to as low as minus 3C overnight.

"Thursday will be a cool day with good sunny spells though there will be widespread showers over the western half of the country, more scattered further east will bring a risk of hail and some wintry falls."

"Thursday night will see showers become mostly confined to northern and westerly coastal counties overnight as westerly winds ease."

"Friday will see good sunny spells generally but staying cloudier in the south. Showers most frequent along Atlantic coastal counties with well scattered showers further inland. It will turn very cold through the evening with a widespread frost setting in and lowest temperatures of up to minus 5C."

"It is likely to remain cold over the weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be widespread frost both nights with temperatures dropping to -4C."

Read More

Irish Independent