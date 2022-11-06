Massive waves hit Tramore, Co Waterford, this afternoon as five counties prepare for a Met Éireann Status Yellow wind warning tomorrow. Photo: Andy Gibson.

Massive waves hit Tramore, Co Waterford, this afternoon as five counties prepare for a Met Éireann Status Yellow wind warning tomorrow. Photo: Andy Gibson

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for five counties tomorrow with potential gusts of up to 110km/h and the risk of flooding.

The affected counties are Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning comes into affect at 11am tomorrow and lasts until 9pm that evening.

Read More

The forecaster said there would be “very strong and gusty southerly winds” moving eastwards on Monday morning.

Met Éireann stated the weather would become “increasingly wet and windy” and there was a possibility of localised flooding.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said the weather for the coming week will be unsettled with a continued risk of flooding, especially in the west of the country.

"The big story on the weather is it will be very unsettled all week, with rain and heavy showers at times," Mr Murphy told the Independent.ie.

"The rainfall is the major story with regards to weather.

"There's been a lot of rainfall the last number of weeks and a potential for flooding in some places.

"Basically, the river and water levels are quite high at the moment, so it won't take much to tip them into possible flooding and across the country but it is more likely to affect parts of the west on the basis they will get the highest amount of rainfall this week."

Mr Murphy said it would be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, during the afternoon on Monday.

Gusts of wind will increase and there will be more persistent rain across the country.

"It will become quite windy during the afternoon and evening, and we have issued a yellow wind warning in southern counties.

"That will run from 11am to 9pm. Gusts will be up to 110km/h and they are significant, they are strong gusts but they are within the yellow range."

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain.

There will be heavy rain in the west and southwest in the early afternoon. This rain will then move eastwards later in the afternoon and evening.

Gusts will be strongest in coastal counties in the south and later the southeast.

Despite the stormy weather, the temperatures will be spring-like, ranging from 11C to 15C.

By night-time the rain will clear eastwards with wind and showers moving from the west. The lowest temperatures at night will be between 7C and 8C with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

By Tuesday, the stormy weather will have calmed but the unsettled period will not have completely cleared.

Met Éireann has forecast “sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible”.

The highest temperatures will be 11C to 13C with “fresh south to southwest winds”.

Wednesday will begin with sunshine but again the forecast is for showers further west and outbreaks of rain spreading across the country. However, temperatures remain mild with highs of 11C to 14C.