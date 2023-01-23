Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry day with patchy rain in parts

There will be widespread mist and fog this morning, particularly in the west of the country and expected to linger in some parts throughout the morning with poor visibility locally.

Met Éireann forecasts that patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop at times, mostly in the southeast. Otherwise, most parts of the country will have a cloudy and dry day but further patchy rain or drizzle will develop.

Moving through the day, patches of light rain or drizzle along with low cloud or hill fog is expected tonight.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 8-12 degrees in mostly light southerly or variable breezes.

The night will see the lowest temperatures reach between 4 to 9 degrees generally in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tuesday, January 24, will bring another cloudy day with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle at times along with a few localised bright or sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds, faster at times in the northwest.