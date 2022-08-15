Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the country as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.

Met Éireann extended a Status Orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm tonight for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.

In Carlow there were flash floods in Tullow town on tonight.

Read More

Motorists were asked to avoid the town after a number of roads were closed, including Castledermot Road and the R725 between Applegreen and the Tullow Bridge.

In Wexford, there was severe flooding in New Ross town on Monday afternoon and evening following heavy rainfall. People were urged to avoid the quays and drive in other areas with extreme care.

Wexford County Council said there would be interruption to water supplies until at least 10am on Tuesday in the areas of Kilmore, Duncormick, Rathangan, Killag, Wellington Bridge and Bannow.

The forecaster added not all areas would be affected due to the "sporadic nature" of thunderstorm activity.

A small craft warning from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head was also in place on Monday with northerly winds expected to reach force 6 or higher. It was due to end at just after midnight.

The downpours came after the heatwave ended on Sunday night with thunder, lightning and flash flooding in many places.

Met Éireann said temperatures for the rest of the week will be generally in the mid to high teens. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be "fresh days with plenty of dry weather and a few light showers," the forecaster added.

It is set to become milder on Thursday with some rain at times, while Friday is expected to bring a mix of shower and sunny spells.

In Northern Ireland, thunderstorms on Sunday that caused the Met Office to issue an amber weather alert warning of hail, lightning and potential flooding came to an end on Sunday night.