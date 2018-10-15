Weather forecast: Rain set to clear as temperatures to reach 18C

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are set to continue early this week but a mostly dry weekend can be expected, Met Éireann have said.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are set to continue early this week but a mostly dry weekend can be expected, Met Éireann have said.

While Ireland can expect some colder nights ahead with temperatures dropping as low as 1C, highs of up to 17 degrees can be expected mid-week.

Today will be mostly dry and bright with some light breezes with temperatures between 12-14C this afternoon, but this will dip to 5-7C overnight.

"It's not bad at all for the week ahead," a Met Éireann forecaster told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Good sunshine will develop through the day for most parts of the country. Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday. What made yesterday very good was the breeze was very light and it will be very light again today.

"It will be another nice October day."

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue on Tuesday with occasionally persistent rain in some areas- but temperatures are predicted to range between 14 and 17C.

Conditions are set to pick up from Wednesday onward, with a few showers in the morning but mainly dry and bright for the day. There will be highs of 11 and 12C during the day with some light breezes, but a cold night is expected.

"A clear and rather cold overnight with lows of 1 to 3 degrees and a fairly widespread grass frost, with fog forming around dawn," the national forecaster said.

Thursday and Friday will average around 12C remaining mostly dry with good sunshine, with the weekend set to see little rain and temperatures reaching up to 18C on Saturday.

Online Editors