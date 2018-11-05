Weather forecast: Heavy rain and 'unsettled weather' to continue this week

Spells of heavy rain will continue across the country this week following a status yellow warning at the weekend.

A status yellow wind warning was in place on Friday and Saturday for six counties, while a rain warning was in place for Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until 9am this morning.

According to forecasters, a wet and windy week is ahead with heavy rain persisting later in the week.

"Later tonight, a more organised band of heavy rain will begin to push up from the southwest, with winds picking up at that point everywhere too," Met Eireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan told RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"Some dry weather in parts earl tomorrow before quickly becoming wet and very windy everywhere. Heavy rain and onshore winds will bring the risk of spot flooding to the eastern counties.

"The heaviest of that rain will become confined to the north and northeast by evening."

Light, fresh winds can be expected on Wednesday with frost appearing overnight as temperatures continue to drop.

"We’re looking at unsettled weather for the rest of the week with low pressure in the nearby Atlantic, often times feeding in very wet and windy weather but with near normal temperatures generally speaking," Ms Ryan said.

"Wednesday we’re looking at heavy spells of rain across Ulster and Leinster, but brighter for Munster and Connacht.

"Cool and breezy for Wednesday with highs of 7-11 degrees and a fresh, westerly breeze. Very cold after dark with some frost setting in as the winds die down."

Certain counties can expect conditions to remain dry on Thursday with some sunny spells and scattered showers, but more heavy rain will persist coming into Friday morning, the national forecasters said.

"Thursday will be dry for a lot of the country with some sunny spells, well scattered showers and light, southerly breezes. However, there is the risk of heavy rain clipping the very east of Leinster after dark.

"Friday will be another wet day everywhere as a spell of very wet and windy weather once again pushes up from the southwest."

