Wet and windy conditions continue this morning across the country after showers spread across many parts of Ireland yesterday.

Weather: Commuters urged to take extra care as heavy rain and winds spread across the country

According to Met Éireann,the rain will be heavy at times in the morning and afternoon across Leinster and parts of Ulster, with showers spreading nationwide throughout the day.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to take extra care as a result of the weather.

"It's a mostly wet start to the day, especially in the east of the country, with surface water reported in parts," a spokesperson said.

"Remember it takes longer to stop your vehicle in wet conditions, so slow down and leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front."

Meanwhile, there are reports of minor delays with Irish Rail due to low adhesion on the tracks, as a result of the "leaf fall and wet weather".

However, conditions are expected to pick up tomorrow morning with "scattered" showers predicted.

"Thursday morning will be bright and fresh and mainly dry. Showers will develop during the afternoon, although they will tend to be well scattered at the same time," Met Éireann said.

"Highs of 9 to 11 degrees in southwesterly breezes."

The wet and windy conditions are expected to return on Friday with strong winds in many parts of the country.

"Heavy rain will spread to all parts of the country during the morning and will continue in the afternoon and finally ease off in the evening /early night," the national forecaster said.

"Southerly winds will be strong and gusty for the morning and will decrease in the afternoon and turn southwesterly."

The weekend forecast will see much of the heavy rain clear up with highs of 10C during the day, and 3C at night.

"A much brighter and fresher day on Saturday. Some showers will happen but there will be long periods of dry weather too.

"On Sunday there will be showers in the western half of the country, but mainly dry and bright for the east."

