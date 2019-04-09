Weather alert: Status Orange fog warning has been issued for 18 counties

A Status Orange fog warning has been issued for 18 counties around the country.

A Status Orange fog warning has been issued for 18 counties around the country.

The counties affected are Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning kicked in at midnight, and remains valid until 8am tomorrow morning.

According to Met Éireann, mist will thicken into fog overnight and should become dense at times.

"Tuesday morning will be dull and misty in many areas, with patches of mist, drizzle and fog and a spell of more persistent rain and drizzle will develop in the southeast, extending into many parts of Munster during the day.

"Bright and mainly dry conditions in Ulster during the morning will extend gradually southwards, but it will remain dull and misty, with rain, in many parts of Munster and along the south coast of Leinster until late evening or early night. Maximum temperatures 10 to 15 Celsius, in light to moderate easterly breezes."

Motorists travelling in difficult foggy conditions are advised by the RSA to take care while driving.

Tips for motorists from the RSA are below:

Heavy fog seriously reduces your visibility and makes driving very dangerous. Our advice is to switch on dipped headlights and fog lamps, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the fog closes in, reduce your speed further and take your time getting to your destination.

Open your window a little so you can listen out for other road users, particularly at junctions. Vulnerable road users should avoid, cycling or walking in fog unless it is a necessity.

All road users are advised to listen to weather forecasts and general advice about driving conditions. The added dangers posed by fog is that a collision involving one vehicle can quickly involve many others, especially if driving too fast and too close to one another. The biggest risk is of a multiple-vehicle pile-up on roads with higher speeds such as motorways and dual carriageways.

The RSA is also advising vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to other road-users by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

Other tips for road users include:

For Motorists

Slow down and increase the distance from the vehicle in front.

Use dipped headlights and front and rear fog lights, if fitted.

Open your window a little so you can hear other road users approaching, particularly at junctions.

Remember to switch off fog lights when visibility improves.

Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Do not blindly follow the vehicle in front – it may leave the road for whatever reason.

If you have to stop, activate your hazard warning lights.

For Pedestrians

Be Seen to Be Safe! Visibility is reduced in poor weather conditions so wear high visibility clothing or carry a torch. As children often journey to school in the dark, make sure your child can be seen.

Be extremely careful in the vicinity of open water, canals, lakes, ponds or coastal piers etc.

Online Editors