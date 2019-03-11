'Weapons of mass distraction': Give up mobile phones for Lent, urges priest

Alcohol, smoking and sweets are some of the vices that people traditionally give up over Lent.

But now Mass-goers are being urged to make what may be an even harder sacrifice throughout the six-week penitential period - switching off their mobile phones.

Parishioners in Navan, Co Meath, are being urged to "reconnect with their families" in the weeks leading up to Easter by talking to one another rather than texting and browsing online.

Fr Robert McCabe, curate in St Mary's, Navan, said: "Everybody can benefit from spending less time on their phones and laptops, and using that time to communicate instead with their families. Even members of the clergy are guilty of being on their phones too much, and Pope Francis himself has highlighted this point when he chastised priests and bishops who take pictures with their mobiles during Masses, saying they should lift up their hearts rather than their mobiles."

Fr McCabe, who's a former chaplain for the Defence Forces, said mobile phone etiquette has even been introduced in the pre-baptism courses he runs in his parish.

"One of the things we stress in the course is that just one person should be taking photos of the baptism, whilst everyone else relaxes and enjoys the occasion.

"If people are holding up their phones to take photos of the event, then they are not properly engaging with it. The same can be said of weddings.

"A good description of phones that I've heard is that they are weapons of mass distraction. If you're in a position to switch them off, then do so and use that time positively.

"I hope people will heed this message during Lent, and that people will make changes for life, and not just for this period. People are spending too much time in the virtual world, and need to come back to the real world."

