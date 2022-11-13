The unseasonably warm weather has left Eamon Ryan with all sorts of mixed emotions. Sitting in his office in the Department of Transport last Thursday evening, it was 15C outside.

“That’s climate change, and it’s scary,” he said, while noting that over the last 60 days temperatures have been two degrees above average. Conversely, this has been good news for households staring into energy price increases this winter.

“It’s not good for Putin,” Ryan said.

He was speaking before his trip to the Cop27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, where representatives from more than 190 countries are discussing further measures to cut global greenhouse emissions.

Read More

Scientists say the rise in global temperatures must be limited to 1.5C by the end of the century to avoid the worst effects, whereas current projections are for an increase of 2.7C.

It is for this reason that the Environment and Transport Minister insists that, notwithstanding the benefits of warmer weather for household energy bills, climate change “is nothing but a bad thing”.

Ryan and all other Green ministers, including the juniors, will stay in their posts after next month’s reshuffle, he confirmed. And he spoke not of short or medium-term political ambitions, but of a much bigger project.

“We have to be in five governments in a row doing this full tilt. This is the biggest change ever, the most important historic change ever,” he said.

Ruling out any future election transfer pacts with Fine Gael — as floated by Leo Varadkar last week — he argued instead for working with any party that commits to drastic cuts in emissions.

He was struck by the words of the US climate envoy John Kerry at Cop27 last week, which he paraphrased: “This is a wartime situation for the next 25 years — to stop our planet burning. This is not small. Therefore, it can’t be stop-start. It has to be consistent. It’s this change of scale that people don’t realise yet, I think.”

It’s not just the current weather that brings home the effects of climate change. Last week, Ryan was in Tipperary, where the first item on the council’s agenda was roads washed away outside Cahir and sewage coming up through manholes in Thurles because of storm surges.

How close are we to having climate migrants in Ireland, moving from their uninhabitable homes?

“We’re starting to see it already in some locations, like along the Shannon, areas that have been subject to flooding in recent years. There are areas that can’t take another flood.”

By the end of the century, Ryan suggested, the country’s five cities — Galway, Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Waterford — could become uninhabitable.

“It creates an insecurity for our children and their future, that if you go beyond a certain tipping point it’s irreversible and then it becomes really damaging and really catastrophic,” he said. “Maybe people my age will be able to manage this. But their world and their future won’t be manageable — and it’s not fair for us to leave them that, and they want to play their part.”

For all his good intentions, Ryan is viewed by the public as the worst-performing cabinet minister, according to last weekend’s Ireland Thinks/Sunday Independent poll. He said he does not know why this is the case.

Rather than suggesting it is because the public believe he is not doing enough on climate action — the poll also found 50pc of voters do not believe enough is being done — Ryan suspects the sorts of changes he is pushing for, such as in agriculture, mean he is losing support.

To the annoyance of some in the Green Party who believe their leader should be radical and perhaps militant when it comes to pursuing their agenda, Ryan prefers a more consultative approach to persuade people of the benefits.

“If we just try to do this guilt-tripping, making people feel guilty, pointing the finger, it won’t work,” he said. “The changes we need to make in energy, in transport, in agriculture, in industry are going to be good for us.”

He believes it would be “insane” not to move away from reliance on imported fossil fuels to a cleaner, more sustainable energy supply. But he does not see congestion charges as a solution to the gridlock in cities.

“I think what it will be is reallocating road space so that the bus gets through and making it safe to walk and cycle — and that will be challenging, trust me, in terms of the political challenge,” he said. “But the problem is that the current traffic system doesn’t work and we need to change. I think road space reallocation — giving priority to walking, cycling and buses — is the best way to go about it.”

Next month, he will publish a revised Climate Action Plan (Cap) for 2023 that will effectively drop the previous headline-grabbing target of having one million electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030.

“I think a lesser number, it hasn’t been finalised yet,” Ryan said, adding that the focus will be on reducing people’s need to travel and making a “radical shift” towards public transport, walking and cycling.

“I think one of the biggest changes is probably going to be in transport, recognising that it isn’t just about switching to electric vehicles. It is also about reducing the amount of transport we do. One million EVs is not the key metric.

“There are three key metrics — reducing the amount of transport we do; switching to active travel and public transport; and switching technology [to EVs]. All three together are needed.”

A spokesperson later said the Department of Transport is no longer focused on delivering one million EVs, but instead wants to create the infrastructure to encourage people to use public transport or cycle and walk instead. Consequently, this is likely to reduce the number of internal combustion engine vehicles on Irish roads. Cap 2023 will have an ambition that just over 30pc of the national fleet will be EVs by 2030.

There will, however, be €100m allocated over three years for more EV charging infrastructure, including, €15m for charging points in sports clubs.

“At the moment, everything is designed around the presumption that people are going to use a car — we’re not providing the alternative infrastructure to allow people not to use it,” Ryan said. “People want to use public transport, they don’t want to be stuck in traffic.”

In this vein, he is anxious to roll out as many rural bus services as possible over the next two years.

He complained that the rollout of BusConnects in Dublin and other cities is taking too long, and has told the National Transport Authority to speed up the overhaul of the real-time information system.

“We’ve said there is no shortage of funding and we’ll provide whatever support we can,” he said.

Cap 2023, Ryan said, will also be the first government climate plan that will be “presented with the strength of the law behind it, in the sense that you have to deliver — and if you’re not delivering, as minister you have to adjust”.

Any citizen or any interested party will be able to take ministers to court if they fail to meet legally binding targets.

“We would see citizens taking action,” he said.

So is he actually telling the public to take ministers to court if they are breaching their targets?

“The law says that already — we’ve a very strong law,” he said.