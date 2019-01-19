The suspected car bomb that exploded near the courthouse in Derry has been condemned as an unjustifiable act of terror.

'We won't be dragged into the dark days of the past' - Derry reacts to car bomb at courthouse

Residents were evacuated after the explosion on Saturday.

The PSNI as well as firefighters and the ambulance service sealed off the scene close to a courthouse on Bishop Street in the city.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted his disgust at the incident.

"I utterly condemn the car bomb terrorist attack in Derry this evening," he said.

"There is no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict."

Police also indicated on their PSNI Foyle Facebook page that they were concerned about a second car on the street.

Witnesses earlier said they heard a loud bang and saw a large plume of smoke.

Local residents, including those in a sheltered housing complex for elderly people, are being evacuated.

A photograph was tweeted from a Police Service of Northern Ireland Twitter account warning people to stay away from the area.

The tweet from the PSNI's Derry City and Strabane District account also added the words "suspected car bomb".

A further update was posted on the PSNI's Foyle Facebook page.

"As far as we know no one injured. There is another car we are not happy about. There are ongoing necessary evacuations."

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said it was a "pointless act of terror" which "must be condemned in the strongest terms".

"Only hurts the people of the City. Perpetrated by people with no regard for life," she said.

"Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries.

Derry's SDLP mayor John Boyle challenged those responsible on what the aim was.

He said: "I would actually like to ask the people responsible for this what it actually was that they thought they were going to achieve.

"It achieves nothing, it didn't achieve anything in the past, it didn't achieve anything right now.

"This is the past and it has to stay in the past. We don't want to see any more of it."

Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has condemned the explosion.

"This incident has shocked the local community," she said. "In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed.

"Thankfully no-one appears to have been injured.

"Derry is a city moving forward and no-one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city.

"I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police."

Local SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan tweeted: "Whoever is responsible for this explosion outside Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry clearly hasn't got the message that the people of Derry DO NOT want this on our streets.

"We are trying to move Derry forward and will not let anyone drag us back to the dark days of the past."

Local Democratic Unionist MLA Gary Middleton condemned the incident as a "disgraceful act of terrorism".

"PSNI have confirmed there were no injuries in the serious incident at Bishops Street," he said.

"Vehicle hijacked with explosion outside courthouse. Disgraceful act of terrorism."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has also voiced her concern about the incident on Twitter, describing it as "very disturbing news".

