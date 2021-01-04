‘We will never let it go’ – family of Nora Quoirin say they are ‘utterly disappointed’ at Coroner verdict

The family of Nóra Quoirin, the French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, has said they are “utterly disappointed” after the Coroner recorded a verdict of death by misadventure in the case.

They say they still believe she was abducted.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said the 15-year-old likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

Nóra disappeared at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019, a day after her family arrived for a holiday.

After an extensive search, her body was found on August 13 beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of any foul play.

But Nóra’s parents said she was likely kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.

The coroner described that possibility as a theory and said it would be a breach of her duty to speculate on third-party involvement without any evidence.

Nóra was only wearing underwear when she went missing, but her body was found naked.

The coroner noted the family’s contention this lent credence to the possibility of sexual assault but said an extensive autopsy could find no such proof, nor evidence of struggle marks or smothering.

Reacting to the verdict, Nóra’s family issued a statement saying they had fought for the inquest because while the medical cause of Nóra’s death was never in question, it was crucial to establish, insofar as is possible, how Nóra came about her death.

“We wanted to truly understand the full extent of Malaysian police SAR and criminal missions but also to ensure Nóra’s story was fully expressed,” they said.

“Our lawyers asked the Coroner to return an open verdict. For clarity – this is a verdict in its own right, indicating that the evidence is insufficient to satisfy any other conclusions,” they added.

“We still believe this is the only appropriate verdict because, throughout the testimonies presented in this case, layers of professional evidence have confirmed what we always believed – that Nóra was abducted,” they explained.

The family said such evidence includes the open window, with unidentified foreign prints found on the outside. They say Nóra had neither the cognitive, nor physical means to leave the chalet by the window.

The family say hundreds of volunteers and significant numbers of highly trained personnel searched relentlessly the surrounding area, including where Nóra was found, on the day of or immediately preceding the day of her death, but found nothing.

Also in the list of evidence the family say lead them to believe Nóra was abducted is that professionally trained sniffer dogs were unable to follow Nóra’s scent; the possibility of sexual assault; Nóra’s highly submissive nature ruling out any signs of a struggle; and the lack of major physical damage to Nóra’s body despite her inability to handle terrain as complex as the Seremban jungle.

The family also say Nóra’s had a fear of leaving any familiar adult or surroundings, and would not have wandered off on her own.

“In any major case of conscience, such as this, there always comes a point when it is important to do what is right, not what is easy. We have always recognised that there was no physical evidence to aid our inquest. Nonetheless, we are utterly disappointed by the Coroner’s verdict of misadventure,” the said.

“The Coroner made mention several times of her inability to rule on certain points due to not knowing Nóra enough. It is indeed our view that to know Nóra would be to know that she was simply incapable of hiding in undergrowth, climbing out a window and/or making her way out of a fenced resort in the darkness unclothed,” they added.

“Once again we see that justice struggles to support the most vulnerable in society – only engaging with special needs at a surface level – and not at the level that truly reflects children like Nóra,” they stated.

They added: “We believe we have fought not just for Nóra but in honour of all the special needs children in this world who deserve our most committed support and the most careful application of justice. This is Nóra’s unique legacy and we will never let it go,” they added.

A total of 49 witnesses testified over 24 days at the inquest, which began last August, using video-conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

