Legendary Dublin entertainer Paddy Finlay, known better as Paddy Drac, has died following a short illness.

'We will all miss him' - legendary entertainer Paddy Drac passes away

The Tallaght man was one of the most recognisable faces to spectators of Dublin's St Patrick’s Day parade, donning his vampire costume along the route every year since 1969.

In 2018, after half a century, the friendly vampire hung up his cloak for the last time.

Paddy passed away peacefully at Tallaght Hospital on Saturday following a short illness.

Celebration: Paddy Drac and Keith Doyle, from Stewarts care home in Palmerstown, during the Dublin Taxi Drivers special children’s outing 2018 at Parnell Square. Photos: Tony Gavin

His death notice read: “Beloved husband of Breda, loving father of Graham, and adoring grandfather of Ruby.

"He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, granddaughter, daughter-in-law Annette, brothers Johnny and Jimmy, sister Margaret, extended family and friends.”

He will be reposed at his home today before removal on Monday evening at 5.30pm in St Dominic’s Church, St Dominic’s Road, Millbrook Lawns.

His funeral will take place tomorrow on Tuesday, April 16 at 10am, followed by burial at Newlands Cross Cemetery.

The death notice said donations could be made to the Irish Cancer Society, Northumberland Road, Dublin 4 or www.cancer.ie.

His son Graham paid tribute to his beloved father on social media over the weekend.

“Friends of Paddy, just to let you know, Paddy lost his short battle with cancer today shortly before 1pm in Tallaght Hospital.

"We will all miss him, may he rest in peace with his Nan. Enjoy the memory of his stories.”

