‘We were waiting for the promise of justice for Estlin and felt we didn’t get it’

The mother of Estlin Wall is appealing to the driver involved in the collision that caused the three-year-old’s death to sit down with her in a face-to-face meeting.

“I’d like to put the groundwork down to facilitate a chance for both of us, as human beings, whose lives happened to cross in the most horrific manner, just to speak together and to say ‘you completely altered my life, and took my daughter’s life’ and for him to say ‘I’m sorry, I’ve regretted it every day’,” she reveals.

This week, a coroner’s inquest into the events of March 15, 2017 found that truck driver, Senan O’Flaherty (64) from Cooraclare in Co Clare, had been driving erratically, with witnesses describing his attempt to suddenly pull out from behind a bus on the country road at Inagh, Co Clare as “crazy” and “a bad move”.

O’Flaherty was originally fined €1,500 and banned from driving for four years after pleading guilty to charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing serious bodily harm.

Earlier this year, the Court of Appeal ruled this sentence too lenient – and found that the original judgment, placing O’Flaherty’s culpability at the lower end of the scale, had been wrong – and a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, was imposed. For parents Amy Dutil-Wall and Vincent Wall, as difficult as it was to hear the first-hand accounts of what happened that day, it was also the first time they’ve felt a sense of justice and vindication in the long legal process.

Amy explains: “In each step along the way of the criminal proceedings, we kept waiting to feel that something had happened that put value on Estlin’s life, and the loss we’ve experienced, and an appropriate consequence for the crime that occurred.

“We kept waiting for this promise of justice that we were going to get through the whole process and by the end of it, not only do we feel like we didn’t get any justice but that it was an injustice.

“Because it’s now very clear to us, having heard from everyone, all the different people who showed up at the inquest this week to give their testimony, it set a very clear picture of what occurred that day and it’s very different to the narrative that was presented in court.”

The inquest heard that when O’Flaherty’s truck, described as “dangerously defective”, pulled out from behind a bus travelling in the opposite direction to the car driven by Estlin’s father. It prompted a chain of events that led to a collision with another car.

At the coroner’s court, the driver of the bus, Martin Hurley, gave evidence that he was aware of a truck pulling out from behind him to try and overtake him or to get a view to overtake, and pulling back in again. He told the court: “I thought it was crazy.”

Vincent had been driving Estlin to crèche from their home in Ennistymon, Co Clare when he saw the truck edge into the road ahead of him and was forced to make an evasive manoeuvre, losing control of the car in the three seconds of time between the truck appearing in its path and the collision with another vehicle.

Estlin died from her injuries in hospital, just nine days shy of her fourth birthday, and Vincent was left with a permanent brain injury.

The couple, also parents to Mannix (4) and one-year-old Lucie (a name that had been chosen by Estlin who’d always hoped to have a little sister) wanted to thank those who appeared at the inquest to give their accounts.

“You think when you experience a tragedy that you’re the only ones in it, but here we are, four years later, watching people give testimony that I could tell was difficult for them to speak on,” says Amy.

“Knowing that they still think about Estlin and are still touched by the events of that day is very meaningful to us.”

She’s also grateful for what witnesses and investigators were able to tell Vincent, who has been left with no memory of the events of that day and has carried guilt around wondering what more he could have done.

“One of the investigators spoke directly to the fact that we had one of the best car seats on the market, and the best protection for a child Estlin’s age,” says Amy. “She was on the best side of the car and there was nothing more Vinnie, as a parent, could have done putting her in the car that day to keep her safe.

“It was very impactful for Vinnie to hear that and to also hear that once he lost control of the car on the grass verge, there was going to be no regaining control in that space of time.

"I know he’s always been wondering if there was anything he could have done differently and the inquest made it clear that he couldn’t. He was put in an impossible situation and there was nothing he could have done in those three seconds before the collision occurred that could have changed the events of that day.”

But hearing the evidence has also cemented her belief that she needs to hear from O’Flaherty himself, who was absented from the inquest on medical grounds and also declined to submit a fresh statement.

“I’ve tried at different points in this last four years to say ‘I’m not going to get what I want from this man’ and to accept that I need to let him go and remove him from the narrative of Estlin’s loss.

“But the inquest has reignited that fire in me of just needing to know that he knows what he did was wrong and that he regrets it.

“I want to see if there’s the possibility of requesting a restorative justice meeting with him, where we sit down person to person and just talk about that day.”

Restorative Justice meetings usually take place between victim, offender and a mediator and in Ireland, this is typically done through the Probation Service with young offenders in prison.

“It can really be quite important for both parties, for the victim to be able to express their sadness or whatever emotions they experienced from the crime, and for the criminal to see the effect their decision had on someone else.

"It can really change the course of how people move forward after a horrific crime has occurred,” says Amy.

“I’ve spoken to our family liaison officer and she’s not sure if it’s something the guards can help with or if it needs to be done solicitor to solicitor. But I want to put out the olive branch myself and say ‘I want to give you this opportunity.

"I will sit down and I will give you the chance to speak to me. I’m not going to spit in your face, I just want you to look me in the eyes and say ‘I’m sorry’. I just want to hear those words from your heart.”

She believes it would also be an important meeting for O’Flaherty. “He did not get in his truck that day to cause a crash that was going to kill a little girl. But it happened,” she says.

“But if he’s unwilling to sit down and face me and give me the opportunity to speak to him and to speak back to me, then that tells me everything I need to know about his character.”

She adds: “Just putting the request out there is the first step, and it might be the only thing I can do, but I have to try. It doesn’t mean I forgive him, or that I can let go of that hurt and anger, but I just feel for Estlin’s sake I can’t just leave it here. I still want to fight for her.”