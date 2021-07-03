| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We were waiting for the promise of justice for Estlin and felt we didn’t get it’

Four years after her daughter’s death, Amy Dutil-Wall is hoping to meet with the truck driver involved, writes Chrissie Russell

&lsquo;I just want him to look at me and say &ldquo;I&rsquo;m sorry&rsquo;&rsquo; and for it to be from the heart&rsquo;, said Estlin's mum Amy. Pictured, Estlin Wall who died in a road collision in 2017. An inquest heard the truck involved, driven by Senan O'Flaherty, was &quot;dangerously defective&quot; Expand
Estlin Wall's parents Amy and Vincent hold a photograph of their daughter outside the Coroners Court in Dublin during the inquest into her tragic death. Expand

Close

&lsquo;I just want him to look at me and say &ldquo;I&rsquo;m sorry&rsquo;&rsquo; and for it to be from the heart&rsquo;, said Estlin's mum Amy. Pictured, Estlin Wall who died in a road collision in 2017. An inquest heard the truck involved, driven by Senan O'Flaherty, was &quot;dangerously defective&quot;

‘I just want him to look at me and say “I’m sorry’’ and for it to be from the heart’, said Estlin's mum Amy. Pictured, Estlin Wall who died in a road collision in 2017. An inquest heard the truck involved, driven by Senan O'Flaherty, was "dangerously defective"

Estlin Wall's parents Amy and Vincent hold a photograph of their daughter outside the Coroners Court in Dublin during the inquest into her tragic death.

Estlin Wall's parents Amy and Vincent hold a photograph of their daughter outside the Coroners Court in Dublin during the inquest into her tragic death.

/

‘I just want him to look at me and say “I’m sorry’’ and for it to be from the heart’, said Estlin's mum Amy. Pictured, Estlin Wall who died in a road collision in 2017. An inquest heard the truck involved, driven by Senan O'Flaherty, was "dangerously defective"

Chrissie Russell

The mother of Estlin Wall is appealing to the driver involved in the collision that caused the three-year-old’s death to sit down with her in a face-to-face meeting.

I’d like to put the groundwork down to facilitate a chance for both of us, as human beings, whose lives happened to cross in the most horrific manner, just to speak together and to say ‘you completely altered my life, and took my daughter’s life’ and for him to say ‘I’m sorry, I’ve regretted it every day’,” she reveals.

This week, a coroner’s inquest into the events of March 15, 2017 found that truck driver, Senan O’Flaherty (64) from Cooraclare in Co Clare, had been driving erratically, with witnesses describing his attempt to suddenly pull out from behind a bus on the country road at Inagh, Co Clare as “crazy” and “a bad move”.

Most Watched

Privacy