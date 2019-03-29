'We were all numb' - lucky family syndicate collect €10.2 million Lotto Jackpot winnings

A LARGE family syndicate from Dublin celebrated a "fantastic" day today as they collected their Lotto winnings for over €10 million.

The family, who have chosen to keep their win private, scooped a whopping €10,288,699 on Saturday February 23rd.

The winning ticket was sold in a Spar shop on Dublin's O'Connell Street.

Speaking about the win, a spokesperson for the family said: "This is a fantastic day for our family.

"We are thrilled at this win and at the fact that it can be shared amongst us all. It will be life-changing."

The spokesperson, who purchased the ticket for the family, said she could hardly believe the news when she checked the numbers on her ticket.

"I watched the Lotto draw live on the Saturday night and wrote down the winning numbers. On Sunday morning I got the ticket and checked the numbers.

"I couldn’t believe it, so I double checked on teletext. I still wasn’t convinced so I rang one of the family and got them to check the numbers. We were all numb!"

She added that they hope to use the money to change their lives "in a positive way".

"We have no major plans for the winnings yet but we will have a quiet family celebration and will plan a break away together.”

The family have become the thirteenth millionaire created since Lotto and Lotto Plus game enhancements were introduced last September.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated the family on the biggest Lotto Jackpot win in two years.

"We are thrilled for this family and it is great to see the excitement in the National Lottery winners room," he said.

"The jackpot had not rolled to over €10 million since early in 2017."

Shop owner Barry Thompson previously said: "It still hasn't dawned on me yet but obviously we're all delighted for the big winner.

"Thousands of people come and go from this store so the likelihood of us knowing who won is very slim.

"It's great news for us because we have never sold anything like this before."

Online Editors