'We want to allow people to live in dignity here' - anti-racism rally held outside hotel damaged by fire

More than 100 people gathered at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim which went on fire on Thursday night.

Leah Doherty, an organiser of the event held by Leitrim and Roscommon United against Racism, said: "This rally has been organised to condemn the disgusting attack on the hotel behind me.

"We believe it is a similar attack to the one in Moville, Co Donegal which was done by a small minority. Acts like this cause extreme discomfort and divide in our community. We stand against this type of attack.

"We know that certain sections of society believe we have to look after our own, but we believe we can look after everyone.

“We want to allow people to live in dignity here. We ask the Government to the system of direct provision and to start to treat asylum seekers with dignity.”

The Shannon West Hotel in Roosky. Photo: Tony Gavin 11/1/2019

Leah criticised the current alt-right movement on social media for "inciting hatred".

She said: “We ask that people be very much aware that there is an element in Ireland at the moment, an alt-right, far right nationalism that we completely reject. They’re a small minority but they are there. We have to stand up against these type of people.

“We are here today standing together against racism, for an end to direct provision.

Local man John Lannon told crowds that refugees would be welcomed to the area.

He said: “As somebody who did grow up here in Rooskey, I’m dismayed that we have to have a gathering like this here today.

“I’m dismayed that there are people who tried to set that building alight for a reason that looks like it was because they opposed its use as a direct provision centre.

“I’ve opposed the direct provision system for many years. It’s not fit for purpose; it’s inhumane; it’s unjust; it’s unfair; it’s unreasonable, but we should not scapegoat the people who are trapped in that system.

“People who have had to flee from persecution, from war, from oppression, who have come to Ireland to seek sanctuary, to look for safety and security here for long enough so that they can reestablish and rebuild their lives.

“When people see incendiary devices being thrown into hotels, into buildings, people doing their best to stop places being opened as direct provision centres because they oppose the people who will live in those centres, that is very worrying.”

Mr Lannon added that there is “no part for racism” in the community or in society.

He said: “We need and we will and we do take a stand against that. I know there are people in Rooskey who will support them, who will help them to get to know and get to love the community and to live here.”

National organiser and chair for United Against Racism Ireland Memet Uludag hailed the rally as “victorious” and praised the people for showing support.

He added: "We may look at the hotel and say, ‘Wasn’t that nasty?’ but today erases that memory and creates a new history.

“We have a good starting point here. From the minister for justice to local opposition councillors and businessmen in this town, all seem to be concerned or horrified in terms of what happened. That’s a good starting point, but it’s not the end of it.

“We have been campaigning day in, day out to end the direct provision system, give asylum seekers the right to work, the right to education and the right to social protection and social benefit that every citizen of this state should be entitled to.”

Sajjad Hussain, who works with asylum seekers at a direct provision centre in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, told crowds that refugees have “no choice” but to leave their homes.

