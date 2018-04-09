The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin have called on witnesses to come forward as the one year anniversary of his death approaches.

'We want justice for our brother' - Fresh appeal for information on anniversary of tragic hit-and-run victim's death

Stephen Lynch (32) died instantly when he was deliberately run over by a car in Brookview Close, Tallaght, on April 13, 2017.

Stephen, who is from the Glenshane estate in Tallaght is believed to have become involved in a row with four men. Stephen was not known to be involved in any criminality.

To date, nobody has been charged in connection with the incident. Stephen's younger brother Ray said that the family cannot move on with their lives while the garda investigation continues.

Speaking on RTE's Claire Byrne Live, Ray recalled the evening his brother died. His brother had been walking towards their mother's house when he saw a car being driven at high speed in the estate. Ray understands that Stephen had asked the people in the car to slow down as he was concerned for the safety of children were playing on the road.

"From what we understand a commotion broke out between two separate parties. Stephen tried to calm the situation down. This was a bright evening, there were children out on the road and these people had been rallying a car up and down the road," he said. "It escalated, they didn't take too well to Stephen confronting him. They [drove] around the corner and hit him [with the car], killed him instantly."

Ray said the family want closure and justice for Stephen.

"We want justice. We're not out for revenge, we don't want any blood spilled. We just want justice for our brother," he said.

"There were hundreds of people on that road who would have seen it. We're pleading with people to come forward." Stephen's mother Vera said that the gardai have been very helpful but stressed that there's "only so much they can do with what they have". She added: "Without the public's help, they can't go much further."

Vera said the death of her first-born son has had a "terrible effect" on the family. "We can't get on with our lives because we have a criminal investigation ongoing," said Ray. "It boggles the mind how people can turn a blind eye to it and pretend that nothing happened."

Anyone with information can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors