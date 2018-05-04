THE heartbroken sister of Natalia Karaczyn has opened up about the moment she had to tell her young nephews that their mother had died, saying, "Mummy is not coming back."

THE heartbroken sister of Natalia Karaczyn has opened up about the moment she had to tell her young nephews that their mother had died, saying, "Mummy is not coming back."

'We told her sons 'mummy is not coming back' and we love them very much' - sister of Natalia Karaczyn

Mother-of-three Natalia (30) was missing for more than 48 hours before her remains were found near Lough Gill in Co Sligo on Tuesday morning.

Her husband Rafal Karacyzn (32) appeared before Harristown District Court in Castlerea yesterday and was charged with her murder. Natalia's sister Magdalena McMorrow has spoken about how dedicated she was to her three sons.

Speaking on Newstalk yesterday, she said: “Her children were always her priority, she was very young when she had her first son but that never stopped her, she wanted another and then the third fella came along and she was always dedicated to them. “Oskar is the oldest, he is nine and we told him yesterday that mummy is not coming back and he took it quite badly, he was very, very upset.

Rafal and Natalia Karaczyn: he has been held over the murder of his wife

“We explained that our family is big and we are going to do everything we can and we are going to support them and we love them very much. “We told them that when we go to Poland he will go fishing with my brother and we told him everything that's ahead of him, he's excited about going to Poland.”

She continued to say: “Nikodem is the middle fella, I don't think he realises yet what has happened, he'll talk about it really freely and he told his friends, 'my mum is dead' but I don't think he realises what that means. “Max is two and will go with anyone, he's very cute and he would trust anyone.

“I'm just happy they're not asking too much right now. I suppose that would make things harder for us, they seem to understand and I will bring them to the memorial to see her one last time and to say goodbye but I'm leaving that entirely up to them it they want to."

Read More: Man (32) charged with murder of his wife Natalia Karaczyn (30) She said that her sister's death is devastating but there is some relief now that she has been found.

Rafal Karaczyn who was charged in connection with the discovery of the body of his wife, Natalia Karaczyn arriving at Sligo Court yesterday. Photo: James Connolly

Magdalena explained: “It hit me when I first saw her, I had to go with the police to identify her, then it hit me. “That was the first night that I was able to sleep, I knew I had her back and that she wasn't out there lost somewhere.

“I know now she is dead and that is the worst possible scenario but I know what happened and it's important to me that we got that kind of closure.” Natalia's funeral is taking place this morning in Sligo town and Magdalena said she worries about how things will affect her in the coming weeks.

“I think after the funeral things will calm down a little, at the minute I don't even have time to think about it because I don't have time to, I'm afraid next week when things calm down it will hit me harder but I'll just have to wait and see. “I know the pain will never go away but hopefully I'll learn to live with it. “You can’t really describe how difficult it is.

Rafal Karaczyn

“It comes in waves; sometimes I feel okay and think that we will get through and then it comes back again then”, Magdalena said. Read More: Body discovered in search for missing mother-of-three Natalia (30) A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Natalia's family and has raised more than €11,000 in just two days. Magdalena said she is overwhelmed by people's support and said it is a "weight off" her shoulders.

She said: “The girls are just the best, I don’t know if I would be able to get through it without my friends. “I didn’t even know it was going ahead; I just heard [about it] from people. “I just can’t believe how generous people are and how good they are because these boys, I know that we never going to be able to bring their mummy back and nothing is going to replace her but at least to know that they have financial support and that they will be looked after – that is just a massive thing and a massive weight off my shoulders and my family’s shoulders.”

For more information about the fundraiser or to donate, please visit here

Online Editors