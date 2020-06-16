'We ticked all the boxes' - some bookies to defy coronavirus restrictions by staying open

Some bookies will be defying the law and remaining open even though they cannot openly legally for another fortnight, according to the Irish Bookmakers Association.

While leading bookmaker Paddy Power said it does not plan to reopen its betting shops until June 29, some bookies plan to stay open as the association pleads its case with Government after it emerged that bookies are not considered non-essential retail shops as they had believed.

Sharon Byrne, chair of the Irish Bookmakers Association representing more than 800 independent and corporate bookies nationwide, said that while the majority of her members will stay closed, others are planning to stay open in defiance of the guidelines.

“I think we have a fair case to make for them to reconsider,” she told Independent.ie.

Confusion arose when a bookmaker in north county Dublin was visited by gardai on Monday and ordered to close even though the owner thought bookies were considered to be non-essential retail shops that were allowed to re-open on June 8.

But it emerged that bookies along with cinemas, discos and nightclubs cannot re-open until June 29 as part of a public health statutory instrument published last week, Ms Byrne said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, confirmed the directive, noting, “Under Schedule 2 of the Regulations signed by Minister Harris on 8 June, licensed bookmakers are listed among the businesses and services not permitted to open at this time.”

But Ms Bryne said bookies believe they have been unfairly lumped in with other entertainment venues even though most have on-street access like retail shops and can implement social distancing and other safety measures, including limits on the number of customers allowed in at a time and restrictions on how long a person can stay in the shop.

“We ticked all the boxes,” she said. “We were unaware of this until a garda visited a shop and told him he was breaking the law.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood that some major bookies like Boylesports remained open today, however officials from the company could not be reached for immediate comment this evening.

Online Editors