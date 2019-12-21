THE organisers of a campaign that broke a world record have said they hope the initiative saves lives on our roads.

'We think this will save lives' - 5,000 rugby fans break Guinness World Record with road safety initiative

Rugby fans at the Munster Leinster Pro14 clash in Galway this evening broke the Guinness World Record for the most people wearing high-visibility vests.

5,000 people took part in the Guinness World Record bid

The initiative was organised by workwear manufacturer and retailer Portwest, in partnership with Connacht Rugby, as part of the Be Bright on Safety campaign, which is highlighting the importance of road users ensuring that they are visible.

Sales and Marketing Manager at Portwest Anne McNicholas told Independent.ie: "It turned out really well, we are delighted.

"We gave out 5,000 high-visibility vests this evening and at half-time everyone put them on and we started a countdown clock of five minutes, during the time we had Christmas karoke.

"The atmosphere was absolutely electric, it's Christmas and everyone was in high spirits and here for a good night so it was brilliant.

"It was very cold but we were lucky that it was dry and the rain stayed away."

She continued to say that she hopes that the campaign will encourage people to be safety conscious when using our roads.

"The aim is that people will wear the vests when they are out and about and it will help them to stay safe.

"We have a lot of dark, unlit rural roads in Ireland and if these vests can help people to be seen by drivers and to be seen sooner than we believe it will save lives."

Connacht Rugby shared photos of the initiative on social media, saying: "Tonight’s World Record attempt made for some great pics!

"Certainly made for a unique setting for tonight’s #GuinnessPRO14 interpro.

"Thanks to everyone who took part."

Online Editors