‘We showed the whole world that day what a welcoming city Cork is’, fishmonger Pat O’Connell on his famous encounter with Queen Elizabeth

Warm tributes to Queen Elizabeth II were paid by those who met her during the 'feel good' highlight of her historic royal visit to Ireland in 2011.

The British monarch - the longest reigning in English history - died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96 years after a short illness.

Cork politicians and business leaders hailed her as "a remarkable person" who served her country for so long she became "a constant of British life".

The conclusion to the British monarch's Irish visit took place in Tipperary and Cork on May 20, 2011 - and a trip which opened amid security fears and street violence in Dublin ended with smiles, laughter, a famous photograph and an unfulfilled promise to return.

Queen Elizabeth II had always insisted the State visit she most wanted to undertake was to the Republic of Ireland - a visit she hoped would mark a new era of warm Anglo-Irish relations after decades of mistrust from the War of Independence right through to the Northern Ireland Troubles.

English Market fishmonger Pat O'Connell made international headlines when he cracked a joke while showing the queen his stall in the 18th century market - and eagle-eyed photographer Valerie O'Sullivan was on hand to capture the royal grin.

The photograph subsequently appeared in newspapers across Ireland, the UK, Europe and even North America.

Mr O'Connell later explained to the Irish Independent that the joke he cracked to the queen, while showing her around his fish display, was that he hadn't been so nervous since his wedding.

"It was incredible how she represented Britain for so many years. She was a remarkable lady with an incredible history - I mean, how many prime ministers has she dealt with over the years?" he said

"She really has been a constant in British life for so many decades."

Pat said he is incredibly proud to be Irish - and felt that day back in May 2011 was "a good bit of fun" which reflected well on both countries.

He said the queen was "a lovely person...a really nice, pleasant lady".

“It was a great day for Ireland but particularly for Cork - but it's hard to believe it was 11 years ago. I think we showed the whole world that day what a warm, welcoming city Cork is.

"You only have to look around the crowds in the English Market years later to realise the impact that visit has had.”

The letters of thanks Pat later received from the queen have been framed and are now kept in a place of honour at his home.

In March 2014 he was honoured by being invited to a special reception at Buckingham Palace where he again met the queen.

“It was lovely to receive (the letters and cards). But I am even more pleased that Cork came across as such a friendly city and a great place to visit."

What made the warmth of the Cork leg of the Royal visit so remarkable was that the Rebel city had been the focus of some of the most intense fighting of the War of Independence 1919-21 - and Black and Tans burned large parts of the city centre after running riot following an IRA ambush.

The queen's motorcade travelled on May 20 within metres of Cork City Hall where the statues of two Lord Mayors who died during Ireland's independence battle are on proud display.

Yet in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II was warmly cheered by large crowds along the Grand Parade - many wearing Union flags and jackets - as she decided at the last minute on a brief walkabout with Prince Philip.

The monarch was said to have been deeply touched by members of the crowd draping the royal standard over the security barriers along the South Mall.

She opted to meet the crowds despite the nervousness of her personal protection detail with the decision taken literally minutes before it happened.

One of those who greeted her was Special Olympian Ross Twomey from Douglas - whose friends immediately nicknamed him 'Lord Ross'.

Danielle Cantwell from Rochestown remembered standing directly opposite the exit to the English Market. “We didn’t think we would even get to see her. But she came over to me and shook my hand,” she said.

The laughter that marked the queen's tour of the English Market was replicated on the streets - with one amazed London photographer telling Irish colleagues he couldn't remember seeing Queen Elizabeth II smiling so much on a busy royal trip.

Meat trader Tom Durcan was chairman of the English Market Traders Association and met the queen that day. He later received a request for some of his famous spiced beef to be included in a Christmas hamper being sent to Buckingham Palace.

“I don’t think you can overstate how important that visit was for Ireland. I think it is fair to say that a lot of the tourism industry growth we had since then, particularly from the UK market, can be traced back to the success of that State visit,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip were visibly taken aback to see 30,000 people in Cork city centre warmly cheering their cortege and waving Union flags.

The queen was so touched she directed Edward Young, her private secretary, to write to various officials to offer her thanks in the weeks after her return to the UK.

“It was such a colourful and lively visit, as well as a wonderful opportunity for Her Majesty and His Royal Highness to meet members of the public,” Mr Young wrote. “Please would you tell the people of Cork that the warmth of their welcome was deeply moving and greatly appreciated.”

Several months later, British Embassy officials decided on a personal gift for the queen to reflect the highlight of her Irish trip.

The embassy got an enlarged copy of the photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Pat O'Connell and an official drove to Cork to get the fishmonger to personally sign it.

It was presented to the queen at Buckingham Palace - and she was so touched by it she ordered that it be added to her private collection.

A copy of the same photograph hangs over the fishmonger's stall today.

Earlier in the day, Cashel’s Mayor Councillor Michael ‘Micky’ Browne made history by becoming the first Sinn Féin councillor to shake hands with Queen Elizabeth II as she visited the Tipperary town’s world-renowned landmark.

“I just said to her – ‘welcome to Cashel, Your Majesty, and I hope you enjoy your stay’. No more, no less,” the mayor explained.

Sadly, just a few months later, the politician would lose his battle against a long-term illness with his obituary being carried in British newspapers including The Times.

His friend and successor as Cashel Mayor, Maribel Wood, said he knew he was terminally ill when he greeted the queen.

“He lived a full life, and never felt sorry for himself. On the Rock (of Cashel), when he shook hands with the queen, he was very frail,” she said.

“Micky was so clear, kind, and focused. I will never forget the support I got from Micky Browne. The willingness he had - the sense of duty he had.”

Councillor Browne insisted he offered to shake hands with the queen that day in a gesture of civic respect to a visiting dignitary. “I did it because it was right,” he later told the now-abolished Cashel Town Council.

Then Cork city manager, Tim Lucey, who is now Cork county manager, said it was clear the royal visit was a priceless opportunity for Ireland which was firmly grasped with both hands.

“I said at the time the benefits of the visit would be felt for years to come and they have,” he said. “With a market of 60 million people right on our doorstep, how could there not be benefits?”

Former University College Cork president, Dr Michael Murphy, who greeted the queen at the Tyndall Institute, said that while the visit might have had the aim of squaring the Anglo-Irish past, what it really did was to underpin the future for both countries.

Then Taoiseach Enda Kenny escorted the royal couple as they prepared to board their flight from Cork Airport back to the UK.

“She said, in response to a question from me as to whether she had enjoyed herself or not, yes, she and her husband and the party had enjoyed themselves very much indeed,” he said.

Just as the queen went to walk to her aircraft, Mr Kenny asked if she would like to pay another visit to Ireland?

“And she said: ‘Yes I would very much like to do that’. So, maybe at sometime in the future?”

But it was not to be.