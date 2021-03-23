We should pause if we are deliberately acting to disrupt – and reflect as we enter second year of pandemic

LIKE many, I have found myself needing to take breaks from the commentary on Covid during this latest lockdown. It's a difficult balancing act between keeping calm and carrying on.

Two weeks ago, at our own and a neighbouring practice (nailbiting stuff, waiting to see if the vaccine actually arrived, after three false starts), we eventually managed to immunise 240 people in the 70-plus age group, over 26 hours.

Though clearly energised at being vaccinated, and delighted to have an excursion even to the surgery, it was shocking to see how vulnerable and frail many of them had become, following this oppressive and wearing winter.

Watching nightly news bulletins, we are mesmerised by rates of new cases and deaths. We all readily understand these are important. But the full story goes well beyond this.

It extends to the enormous opportunity cost in terms of reduced activities in most sectors of society.

And it goes further, extending to a difficult-to-calculate loss of resilience and confidence. This has been aggravated by intense nitpicking about details of questionable relevance that seem overwhelming in any given week, but hard to clearly recall, even a few weeks later.

And it goes even further, as the negative energy of public anxiety can be amplified in ways which are additionally destructive to our local communities, our scientific community, to our process of democratic politics, corruptive of our journalism, and ultimately of our legal system.

During the last number of months, the manner in which exceptionally hard-working and committed individuals have set upon each other in the national goldfish bowl of public scrutiny has added enormously to the sense of communal anxiety.

Earlier, it was distressing to see Dr Tony Holohan and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar pushed into what was presented as a massive personal confrontation in the media arena.

This week, it appears to be the turn of Prof Phillip Nolan and Prof Luke O’Neill, who are essentially being baited in public. It suggests a visceral need and hunger for conflict, reminiscent of ancient Rome and the gladiatorial games, with violent blood letting, intense cruelty and ritualistic humiliation the order of the day.

Now is the time to reflect on this aspect of our culture in Ireland. Whether we are simply keyboard warriors, or active among the Twitterati, bouncing on and amplifying waves of negative energy through mindless messaging on social media. If we are deliberately and primarily acting to disrupt rather than communicate, we should really pause at this point, as we enter a second year of lockdown.

Culture is always changing, and more so in these times of profound upheaval.

It’s important we consciously take steps to ensure the changes are productive and constructive. We must try to ensure that these incredible tools of communication (social media) are used to create communities of positive interest, disseminate knowledge based on verifiable data, and add to the resilience of people who use them.

There is a need to respect highly qualified and experienced individuals – high performers and leaders in their own fields. People must not give in to a desire, or need, to ritualistically humiliate them for the narrow, self-serving and destructive objectives of more clickbait, driven by the lowest common denominator of endlessly shocking the relatively passive consumers of such media.

Who would ever stay the course as an elected public representative, when so much of the job has to be taken up with performing for this type of mass media? How many scientists avoid ever bringing their work, observations or comments willingly into the public domain, with all that now entails, rather staying undercover in their lab, or staying strictly among their own peers, within the scientific community?

Barack Obama, well used to operating in the partisan and toxic environment of US politics, offered a very relevant nugget of wisdom on all of this. It went along the lines of “don’t feed the crisis”.

Interviewing and negatively representing otherwise highly-respected individuals for shock and entertainment value is an important aspect of feeding this crisis. This serves to ruthlessly amplify the uncertainty in the exhausted and stressed minds of many people.

It makes fools of those expected to provide insight and leadership in the crisis. Sensationalistic commentary is undoubtedly an effective strategy for capturing audiences, generating downloads, likes and revenue. However, it is fatally toxic and brings increasingly destructive knock-on effects.

As we look longingly for some return of normality, we might get there sooner by borrowing from some of the insights of our own pre-existing cultural wisdom. ‘Play the ball and not the man’ seems particularly apt.

Even if we disagree personally with the views, interpretations or data presented, if it is important to recognise that it is presented in a considered manner, by a respected expert. As such, it can be disagreed with in a respectful manner.

When an interview descends to evident baiting, and incessant interruption of the participants, just breathe deeply and switch it off. Delete and block all trolls.

The attitudes displayed towards our elected representatives and many of our experts frequently include distrust, incredulity, and intense and reflex dislike. If we continue in this vein, another big cost is that many will exclude themselves from any meaningful participation in politics or public discourse.

In the interests of the most vulnerable in our communities, it would be helpful if we could make a greater effort to get on better together. Thanks to Tony, Leo, Philip and Luke, in all of their flawed glory, and in the great and difficult work they do.

Dr Brendan O’ Shea is a GP in Kildare and Assistant Adjuvant Professor in Public Health and Primary Care at Trinity College.