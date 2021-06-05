Locals are today praying for the survival of a grandmother who is fighting for her life after being repeatedly stabbed during a violent attack at her west Cork farmhouse.

The woman, who is in her 60s and a mother of adult children, underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for multiple stab wounds including injuries to her upper torso and neck.

She was discovered at the farmhouse in Ballycoughlin, Innishannon at 2.15pm on Friday when her daughter called to check on her after becoming concerned for her welfare.

The woman is very well known in the area having worked locally.

A young man known to the former teacher was arrested in Innishannon a short time later.

In a statement gardai said: “A woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered with a number of apparent stab wounds at approximately 2pm at a residence in Innishannon.

“The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

“A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with this assault."

He is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

The young man was said to be in a very distressed condition when first located by gardaí.

The young man is being medically assessed while in custody.

It is understood that during the attack the grandmother sustained stab wounds to her arms and upper body.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene and she was transferred to Cork University Hospital where she is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

The scene of the stabbing was cordoned off for a forensic examination.

Door-to-door enquiries are being carried out to establish if anyone noticed suspicious activity in the area.

A friend of the family today described her as ‘the salt of the earth’ and as being highly respected within west Cork’s farming community.

“She’d be a lovely woman to speak to,” he said.

“When I heard this I got the fright of my life … for this to happen to her, a great woman and a great mother who raised a great family, it’s unbelievable.

“But for now all we do is hope and pray for her and her family that she pulls through.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.